The Ferry Road intersection project is complete, the Virginia Department of Transportation said Friday.
The intersection at State Route 3 in southern Stafford County now has dual left turn lanes and new traffic signals. The new entrance and turn lanes to George Washington’s Boyhood home also are open.
Crews also lengthened the right turn lane from westbound Route 3 onto Ferry Road.
Work on the $5.1 million project started in March, with the aim of addressing delays at the intersection. New pedestrian crossing signal equipment also was installed at the intersection.
VDOT alerted drivers to be aware of pedestrians and bicyclists in the crosswalks.
The project was finished ahead of the expected June completion date. VDOT said crews will continue to monitor signal timing at the intersection and may make adjustments in the coming days.
According to a recent VDOT traffic count, about 30,000 vehicles a day travel on Route 3 at the Ferry Road intersection.
—Scott Shenk
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.