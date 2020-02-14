The Ferry Road intersection project is complete, the Virginia Department of Transportation said Friday.

The intersection at State Route 3 in southern Stafford County now has dual left turn lanes and new traffic signals. The new entrance and turn lanes to George Washington’s Boyhood home also are open.

Crews also lengthened the right turn lane from westbound Route 3 onto Ferry Road.

Work on the $5.1 million project started in March, with the aim of addressing delays at the intersection. New pedestrian crossing signal equipment also was installed at the intersection.

VDOT alerted drivers to be aware of pedestrians and bicyclists in the crosswalks.

The project was finished ahead of the expected June completion date. VDOT said crews will continue to monitor signal timing at the intersection and may make adjustments in the coming days.

According to a recent VDOT traffic count, about 30,000 vehicles a day travel on Route 3 at the Ferry Road intersection.

—Scott Shenk

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments