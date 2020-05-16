Preparations for the Chatham Bridge closure and overhaul are about to start.
The bridge is scheduled to be closed in June for the project, but no start date has been set. The Virginia Department of Transportation will notify the public two weeks before the closure, local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in a news release this week.
Crews are set to start preliminary work after Memorial Day weekend. That work will involve building a causeway into the Rappahannock River under the bridge so equipment can access the structure. The bridge will stay open during that work.
In the weeks after the initial preparations, crews will start work on the bridge, which will be closed for 16 to 18 months and detour traffic to the Blue and Gray Parkway and U.S. 1. VDOT will hold a meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday to give details about what to expect during the project.
The meeting will be available on VDOT’s YouTube channel. The meeting will include a video presentation on the project followed by a question-and-answer session.
The $23.4-million project will replace the deck portion of the 80-year-old bridge, which has had repeated pothole problems and is deemed structurally deficient.
The revamped bridge also will have a sidewalk and concrete path separated from the road by a concrete wall. The path will connect to the sidewalk at the Old Stone Warehouse on the Fredericksburg side and link to the Belmont–Ferry Farm Trail on the Stafford County side. Also, a pedestrian scenic overlook will be added at the midpoint of the span.
With the bridge closure, drivers will have to use detours, which has led to several traffic pattern changes. The city created a website, FXBGBridge.com, which includes a map of the detour route.
Pennsylvania-based Joseph B. Fay Co. will handle the construction.
