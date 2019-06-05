“It can’t continue like this. It’s just too much, too often, too many people dying senselessly.”
Those were the words of Stafford County Supervisor Jack Cavalier, reflecting on the death of former colleague Christopher Kelly Rapp and the 11 others who were killed Friday in a shooting spree at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.
Friday’s attack was the deadliest U.S. mass shooting of 2019.
Rapp, who served as Stafford’s public works director from January 2015 to November 2017, was honored—along with the other victims of the tragedy—during a Wednesday morning memorial service at Stafford’s Armed Services Memorial.
“I don’t think we can put into words what we feel about these tragedies,” said Cavalier. “It’s a shame, because they really just keep hitting closer and closer to home. It’s a tragedy that you can’t begin to explain with words and I wish we could eradicate this from the earth because it just keeps happening.”
Rapp, 54, and the 11 others were killed when the shooter entered the city’s municipal center. Police identified the shooter as DeWayne Craddock, 40, a Virginia Beach city civil engineer.
Craddock, who had submitted a resignation email earlier in the day, entered the Virginia Beach Municipal Center about 4 p.m., after shooting his first victim in the parking lot. Once inside the building, Craddock—using a handgun with a suppressor to muffle the sound of gunfire—fatally shot Rapp and the other victims apparently at random, wounding five others. Craddock was shot dead by police officers responding to the scene.
Rapp was the shortest-tenured Virginia Beach city employee killed in the massacre. He had worked for the state’s largest city for only 11 months after spending part of his career in Stafford and a decade in Powhatan County.
Jason Towery, Stafford’s current public works director, served under Rapp as assistant director for approximately eight months before becoming director of utilities. In that role, Towery continued to serve alongside Rapp for just over a year until Rapp took his new position in Virginia Beach. Towery succeeded Rapp when the utilities and public works departments were combined.
“Chris was always the kind of person who put somebody else first,” Towery said. “He was patient, kind, thoughtful, analytical to a T, and I think anyone you ask will tell you, he just always treated them with respect, and that’s not common anymore.”
Michael Cannon, Stafford’s chief technology officer, knew Rapp for about a year and a half after they both came to the county as new employees.
At one point, the two friends considered sharing a local apartment during the week to reduce their lengthy commutes. Back then, Rapp was commuting to Stafford from Powhatan County, Cannon from Gaithersburg, Md.
Cannon was visibly overcome with emotion during the memorial service and recalled what he had gone through Friday.
“That day, I flipped on the television and up popped his name and I thought, that can’t be the Chris I know,” said Cannon.
“It’s been bad,” he continued. “I’ve been talking to others and that has really helped, and also been able to share my feelings with family and others.”
County Administrator Tom Foley said Rapp had a relatively short stay with the county, but he had a tremendous impact on everyone he came in contact with during his tenure.
“I think that was because of the kind of person he was,” Foley said. “Everybody from here to Virginia Beach and everyone else who came into contact with him just talked about the kind of person he was and his kindness, and that’s kind of what you’re left with. What a tragedy for a guy of that quality.”
Del. Bob Thomas, a former county supervisor, recalled when Rapp came to the podium for the first time to address the Board of Supervisors.
“I remember the first time he briefed the Board of Supervisors—how nervous he was—and we spoke after that,” said Thomas. “I tell you, he just really came out of his shell after that. Every time he spoke to the board he was just very passionate about his job and serving the people of Stafford County.”
Supervisor Gary Snellings remembered Rapp as “very quiet, unassuming, gentle, and one who always had a smile on his face.”
Snellings was not surprised by the outpouring of support shown by county employees and friends who attended the service.
“It’s good to see our community come together,” said Snellings. “It just tells you the character of our community.”
For Stafford County employees, the last few days have not only been days of reflection and remembrance for their colleague, they’ve also been days to look at the potential dangers that exist in their workplace.
“It’s been a hard few days since people started to find out about it and had to come in to work on Monday morning, especially with the thought in their minds about violence and the threat that they have,” said Foley. “We’re trying to do all we can to comfort them, and do all we can with our facilities to be sure we’re staying on top of things, so that’s really where we are. I think it’s just going to take some time, obviously, for everybody.”
In addition to his previous duties while serving in Stafford County, Rapp was a committee member on the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. He enjoyed playing bagpipes, and was a member of the Greater Richmond Pipes & Drums, St. Andrew’s Pipes & Drums and Tidewater Pipes & Drums in Virginia Beach.
At the conclusion of the memorial service, a solemn bagpipe player performed a heart-wrenching version of “Amazing Grace.”
“It’s hard every few weeks to hear about this, what’s going on in this country,” Foley said. “And it just makes me think about all the families and the loss that they have. It’s just a hard thing and there’s no easy answer to it, but I’m left with just praying for all those folks.”