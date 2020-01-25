By STAFF REPORT
The Central Rappahannock Regional Library will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the renovated theater at its Fredericksburg branch Thursday.
The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. at 1201 Caroline St., and is open to the public.
The theater has been expanded and can now accommodate 220 audience members, up from 160 in its previous form. A sound booth and a larger screen have been installed as well, and the entire space was repainted and the stage floor was refinished.
In addition to making improvements to the theater, the City of Fredericksburg installed new carpeting, enhanced lighting, and added an environmentally friendly water fountain. Two offices on the lower level have been converted to meeting rooms for customer use. Security enhancements and landscaping have been upgraded in addition to the recent parking lot expansion.
“The City Council adopted a 20-year vision in 2016, and the ‘Council Priorities’ we developed to execute on that vision included efforts meant to expand city performing arts spaces. This project, along with the doubling of parking, account for more than $500,000 in recent upgrades and investments to our treasured downtown library,” City Council member Kerry Devine said in a news release.
