Fifteen dollars may be a stiff price for a coffee, but throw in the chance to cuddle a fuzzy, round-bellied puppy—and possibly save a life—and a new café opening this weekend in the Village at Spotsylvania Towne Center turns into one of the best deals in town.
The SPCA Play Café, a partnership between the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania SPCAs supported by the Community Foundation, Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity, Rappahannock IT and Sherwin Williams, offers clients a chance to spend an hour sipping coffee and playing with adoptable puppies and kittens.
“This is the cheapest form of therapy,” said Siobhan Young, social media and communications coordinator for the Fredericksburg SPCA. “Holding a sleeping puppy or getting purred on by a kitten is life-changing.”
The Play Café concept is a new endeavor for the SPCA. The organization received a $5,000 grant from the Community Foundation for the project and Young and her team planned it over six weeks.
It will be in session Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for eight weeks, through June.
Young said she used to work at a for-profit cat café and wanted to try the concept out in the nonprofit realm.
“We just thought, ‘What can we do to save more lives?’ ” Young said. “Because it’s baby season right now.”
The Fredericksburg SPCA has 105 kittens in foster care right now and a total of 1,500 have come through the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania shelters combined, Young said.
Kittens will get their chance to charm customers later in May. This weekend and next weekend will showcase puppies.
On Friday, 11 puppies between the ages of 8 and 12 weeks were dividing their time between licking and climbing on café customers, chewing on toys, tussling with each other and sleeping in a fuzzy heap.
Volunteers, which Young called her “poo crew,” were on hand to speedily clear away any messes.
All of the puppies have been spayed and neutered. Each wore a colored bow with his or her name written on it.
Before entering the café, customers are asked to sanitize their hands and spray the bottoms of their shoes with Rescue, a pet-friendly disinfectant, to prevent tracking in any germs that could spread disease to the puppies.
Cushions are spread around for customers to sit on while they snuggle the puppies. There are also chairs and benches that were donated by Habitat for Humanity.
T-shirts, leashes and mugs are available for sale. The shelf where the mugs are displayed will be moved higher on the wall when the kittens come out in a few weeks, Young said.
It was specially built for the café by a volunteer and features plexiglass so customers can admire the kittens’ feet—known by cat fans as “toe beans”—from below.
“This is the best $15 I’ve ever spent,” said Rachel Kirkland, a UMW senior who was getting a puppy fix and a break from her finals at the café. “You get coffee and puppies—and people too, if you want them.”
Megan Hopkins of King George County said she made the first reservation for the first time slot on opening day. She said she struggles with anxiety and depression, but being around the puppies and fellow animal-lovers was “really amazing therapy.”
She was filling out paperwork to adopt one of the puppies, Lucky Charms.
“I’ve just been watching her play and she seems the most laid back,” Hopkins said, adding that she has a rambunctious dog and 2-year-old at home and hopes the new dog will mellow everyone out.
“This is a great opportunity, because you’re not just going in and looking at the dogs through a chain-link fence, trying to guess which ones fit you,” she said.
The entire $15 entry fee for a one-hour slot at the Play Café goes back into the organization, Young said.
“It really takes a village,” she said, describing all the people involved in the SPCA’s mission, from transfer staff to intake staff to foster families to animal care staff to volunteers and finally adoptive families.
At the end of the Play Café’s first session, two of the 11 puppies had already been claimed by forever families. There will be an adoption event on Sunday, when the families get to take home their new pets.