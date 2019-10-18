Winds of change: Culpeper breaks ground on Career & Technical Education School
ALLISON BROPHY CHAMPION/CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

Culpeper County officials broke ground Thursday afternoon on the $17.3 million Career & Technical Education School on the campus of Germanna’s Daniel Technology Center, slated to open in Jan. 2021. Pictured (from left) are two representatives of the general contractor, Loughridge Construction, Germanna Community College President Janet Gullickson (in stripes), CCPS Career & Technical Education Director Randi Richards-Lutz, County School Board Chairwoman Pat Baker, Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, County Board Supervisor Brad Rosenberger, County Administrator John Egertson and CCPS Superintendent Tony Brads. Read more in Sunday’s Star-Exponent and online at starexponent.com about the school and how community collaboration made the project happen, 20 years after Culpeper officials closed the former Piedmont Vocational School.

