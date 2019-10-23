Culpeper County is among the more than 2,000 localities nationwide suing Big Pharma to recoup financial losses from the devastating opioid epidemic.
Four days before Monday’s last-minute $260 million settlement between two Ohio counties and a major drugmaker, Culpeper’s similar lawsuit was transferred Oct. 17 from the Western District of Virginia federal court and filed in the Northern District of Ohio federal court.
Culpeper County is now part of the National Prescription Opiate Litigation, according to the transfer order by Judge Sarah Vance, chairwoman of a seven-judge federal panel that considers multijurisdictional disputes. The lawsuits generally accuse drugmakers of aggressively marketing opioid treatments while downplaying addiction and overdose risks. They also accuse distributors of failing to detect, investigate or report suspicious orders.
Culpeper County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis, with assistance from two Virginia law firms, filed the lawsuit June 20 in Culpeper County Circuit Court. The Culpeper action seeks $80 million in compensatory damages plus punitive damages of $350,000 per defendant.
“Defendants have caused an opioid epidemic that has resulted in economic, social and emotional damage to tens of thousands of Americans throughout virtually every community in the United States,” reads the complaint, nearly identical to others filed by Virginia localities. “It is indiscriminate and ruthless. It has impacted across demographic lines, harming every economic class, race, gender and age group. It is killing Americans, more than 134 people every day.”
Culpeper County is among the most recent localities whose lawsuits were combined with the federal case in Ohio. In Virginia, the 23 other places include Charlotte County, the city of Fredericksburg, Loudoun County and the city of Emporia.
“Despite some variances among the actions before us, they share a factual core with the (multidistrict) actions: the manufacturer and distributor defendants’ alleged knowledge of and conduct regarding the diversion of these prescription opiates, as well as the manufacturers’ allegedly improper marketing of the drugs,” Judge Vance stated.
Ohio Judge Aaron Polster is overseeing the complex legal process and has made it clear he would like to see the parties settle rather than go to trial. On Monday, Polster announced the two-county Ohio settlement that included a provision that Israeli-based drugmaker Teva would contribute $20 million in cash and $25 million worth of Suboxone, used to treat opioid addiction.
Culpeper County, like other localities, had opposed transfer of its suit from the local court to the federal court. The localities argued that federal jurisdiction is lacking over their cases and that grouping the cases as part of the national litigation will cause delay and inconvenience.
In its June action, Culpeper County named nearly 50 defendants, including Purdue Pharma Inc., Rhodes Pharmaceuticals, Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy and Express Scripts. The suit alleges that “manufacturers of prescription opioid medications overstated the benefits and downplayed the risks of the use of their opioids and aggressively marketed … these drugs to physicians.”
The opioid drug crisis has been linked to more than 400,000 deaths in the U.S. over the past two decades, according to The Associated Press.
Culpeper County has been hit hard by the opioid epidemic, the lawsuit states. For example, the rate of Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome – when babies are born addicted – has been higher in Culpeper than the statewide rate in all but one year since 2012, the suit states.
In addition, the reported rate of Hepatitis C – spread through sharing needles – among 18-to-30-year-olds in Culpeper County has exceeded the statewide rate every year since 2013. In 2018, the rate of hospital ER visits in Culpeper County was significantly higher than the statewide rate for both prescription opioid and heroin overdoses, according to the lawsuit. The rate of EMS Narcan administration in Culpeper County in 2018 was far higher than the statewide average.
“Perhaps even more disturbingly, the rate of overdose deaths in Culpeper County has steadily risen from 8.98 deaths per 100,000 people in 2003 to 28.6 deaths per 100,000 people in 2017,” the lawsuit states.
The problems experienced by Culpeper are affecting the entire state. More Virginians die each year from drug overdoses than motor vehicle accidents. Defendants’ opioid-related misconduct drives heroin abuse, according to the lawsuit, citing a 2015 study that found four out of five heroin users reported their addiction started with opioid pain pills.
Culpeper County has and is allocating substantial tax dollars, resources, staff, energy and time “to address the damage the opioid scourge has left in its wake and to address its many casualties,” the lawsuit states. Financially, related costs have increased at the county jail, in foster care and child placement services, and to fire and rescue services and law enforcement.
“Courts, social workers, nurses, schools, intervention programs and clinics have all been harmed,” the lawsuit states. “Nearly every aspect of Culpeper County’s budget has been significantly and negatively impacted by this defendant-made epidemic.”
According to the lawsuit, the volume of selected opioid drugs distributed in Culpeper County between 2001 and 2016 reflected a 200 percent increase in annual opioid consumption.
“As a direct result of the public nuisance,” the lawsuit stated, “Culpeper County has sustained (and continues to sustain) harm by spending a substantial amount of money trying to fix the societal harms caused by the defendants’ nuisance-causing activity, including, but not limited to, the costs of healthcare, emergency medical services, social services, prevention, treatment, intervention, law enforcement, lost tax revenues, direct spending on opioids and opioid antagonists and lost communal benefits of Culpeper County’s limited and diverted resources.”
Culpeper County Supervisor Sue Hansohn, like the rest of the Board of Supervisors, supported the legal action.
“The trend right now is these cases are settling out of court and, if they did that, it would save us from a prolonged court case,” she said. “We are hopeful that would happen, get it done, get the funds we need and move forward.”
Hansohn envisioned that any damages awarded could be used to establish an addiction treatment center, hire more mental health therapists, and fund the recently-proposed drug court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.