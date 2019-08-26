Charles Pelham waves his hand in front of his crinkled face as the farrier removes the shoes from a black mare: “Whew! Her feet stink!” The farrier joins in his laughter, but they turn semi-serious and discuss how her hooves do have a strong smell compared to other horses when unshod.
It’s 10 in the morning at the Cornerstone Horsemanship ranch on Reva Road in Culpeper. The barn’s aisle is stuffy, but a pleasant breeze rolls through the covered arena off the barn where Michelle Pelham finishes giving a riding lesson.
Horses in their stalls chomp contentedly on hay as they flick their ears toward Charles’s voice. “I’ll be with you in one minute,” he calls to me as he puts on his almost knee-high cowboy boots.
Charles and Michelle Pelham have been training and showing cutting and reining horses, using the natural horsemanship method, for over 25 years.
Founded U.S. group
In February 2018, the Pelhams helped form the National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance, of which Charles was elected president.
“I think nobody else wanted to do it,” he laughs.
Six like-minded horse associations across the country formed the alliance—nvrha.org—to “preserve and promote ranching traditions and heritage through competitive ranch and stock horse events, highlighting the versatility of such horses.
From childhood on
They were raised on cattle ranches in Arkansas. Michelle says they “fell in love with horses from an early age and never grew out of it.” As teenagers, they rode horses for people in shows and competitions. Training them was a natural transition.
In Reva, Charles leads a saddled chestnut mare named Scarlett into the ranch’s covered arena and begins to lunge her in a small circle. Scarlett’s official show name is I’m A Classy Chic.
Michelle, who stands beside me outside the arena, says Scarlett is allergic “to most of the outside world.” They sent a sample of her blood to a lab to be tested, and found she’s allergic to a whole list of things, including common weeds, horse flies and alfalfa.
Charles slips off the rope halter, puts a bridle on Scarlett and swings onto her back. Michelle tells me that she and Charles married after meeting in college, while earning degrees in agricultural business.
Not much was happening in the Arkansas horse industry, so in 1999 they moved to Utah and then to California where they became assistant trainers for NFL player Joe Montana’s cutting horses. In early 2000, they moved to Virginia. They’ve been in Culpeper for 11 years now.
“We’ve been coast-to-coast training horses,” Michelle says with a smile, her eyes analyzing Charles as he rides. They mostly learned how to train by doing and “experiencing a lot of things that didn’t work,” she laughs.
Scarlett stumbles briefly during a sliding stop. Charles says, “She thought about having a bad thought, and that made her trip.”
He laughs and says that Scarlett has “face-attitude” or an “auctioneer-mouth.” He is trying a shank bit for the first time, which gives him more control.
Never average
Michelle says that an average day on their ranch is never average.
Sometimes, a client will want to work cows, so they will train all their horses on cows that day. It also depends on what certain horses need to work on, the weather, possible injuries, ranch repairs and a variety of variables make each day different and unexpected.
Charles rides over to us and lets Scarlett rest because, he says, “She’s had an educated thought there” and deserves a rest. While he sits relaxed (but not slouching) in the saddle, he discusses natural horsemanship.
“Simply put, natural horsemanship is using the natural way horses interact with each other, instinct,” to train them to do things they wouldn’t naturally do, he says.
One can look at it as taking a natural approach to elicit unnatural responses. Cutting cows, following commands and even letting someone ride on their back is all unnatural to a horse.
Charles says that each horse is different. One should be as gentle as possible, but as assertive as one needs to be.
Natural horsemanship is really about timing—knowing when to start and when to stop. He uses Scarlett as an example: She has an attitude, so the shank bit helps curb that attitude. Some people may think it’s harsh, but Charles knows the horse and how to use the bit properly.
“Sometimes I miss an opportunity to correct a mistake or sometimes a time,” to praise and/or teach, he says. And that is OK. One should never discipline after the fact because the horse won’t know why it’s being disciplined or know not to do that certain thing again.
Training Scarlett
Charles makes wide gestures with his hands as he likens training a horse to building a house.
A raw untouched horse is messy, much like the foundation of a house with framing here and there, he says. The ugly part in the beginning, however, helps the final product. One can’t have a beautiful, athletic horse that performs perfectly on cue without the hard, messy days at the beginning.
He dismounts and takes the bridle off Scarlett, rubbing her on the nose before slipping the rope halter back on. “Thirty-one years of training and riding, she’s the best thing I’ve ever seen,” Charles says, with excitement and respect in his voice.
Scarlett has more raw athletic ability than any horse he’s come across, he says.
Michelle’s 11 a.m. lesson arrives, and Charles ducks into the barn to check up on the farrier. As the student comes down the drive, Michelle says she’s the youngest student they’ve had, at 12 years old. Most of their students are middle-aged; they’ve been able to return to horses after having a career.
The Pelhams offer hourly, private riding lesson on their horses or the client’s horse. Their websites says their lessons are “formatted to help beginner riders learn the basics of horsemanship and safety, both on the ground and in the saddle, as well as help more advanced riders progress in desired direction.” They emphasize ranch versatility, so lessons can focus on multiple western disciplines, including cattle work and a trail obstacle course.
Additionally, the Pelhams offer a monthly training program for a client and their horse for people who want to compete locally and professionally. “Diversity in training provides for versatility in showing,” their website states.
As Michelle enters the arena to begin the riding lesson, Charles meanders back out of the barn with a hot pink water bottle dangling from one finger. He sits on a bench beside the tall arena fence with a sigh. We are in the shade of the covered arena, but the sun is intense and the air pulses with heat. The breeze continues and we pause to enjoy it before he leans against the back of the bench and talks about why he and Michelle train horses.
Religion’s role
“Faith plays a big part in what we do. It’s the main reason we do what we do,” he says.
More than 10 years ago, the Pelhams founded Horsemen’s International Ministry. They are gone most weekends out of the year, showing horses, training and conducting clinics.
“We didn’t want to miss church, so we decided—we started taking it with us,” Charles says. “We started doing church services at our clinics.”
They just returned from Guthrie, Oklahoma, where they competed in the American Quarter Horse Association’s Versatility Ranch Horse World Show, for which Charles led the church service for the second year in a row.
“It affords us the opportunity to minister to a lot of people that would never be in a church, would never go to church, but they’re there,” he says. “So, it’s been a really good ministry field.”
The American Quarter Horse Association is the world’s largest equine breed registry and membership organization. Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Amarillo, Texas, AQHA has registered more than 5 million American Quarter Horses and serves more than 250,000 members worldwide.
Charles and Michelle not only have been members of AQHA for over 25 years, they hold the 10-year breeder certificate and are both AQHA Professional Horsemen.
Being a pro horseman is not something you just get to be, Charles says. One must apply, and then be referred and recommended by other professionals. “You agree to set yourself to a higher standard,” he says.
Pro horsemen act as a kind of overseer at horse shows. If there are competitor issues, if someone has a compliant, is doing something wrong or mistreating a horse, it is the responsibility of the pro horseman to deal with the situation.
“It’s an honor to be in that group of people,” Charles says.
The world’s biggest
“When it formed,” he says of the group he helped found, the National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance, “it became the largest ranch and stock horse organization on the planet,” with 260,000-plus members.
“People were missing the versatile horse,” he continues. “Horses have become so specialized as cutters or reiners or this or that or whatever, and they had lost the ability to do multiple events. And people were kind of looking for that.”
Alliance members are small associations across the country. The East Coast Stock Horse Association is the only alliance member east of the Mississippi. The NRSHA has enabled smaller organizations to have a much bigger voice.
“The bigger organizations were catering to the elite,” Charles says. The elite, however, can’t financially replace the hundreds of entry fees of the non-elite.
“They forgot about that and that’s why a lot of organizations started suffering. It got so expensive that the elite of the elite became elite,” he laughs, slapping his knee.
“You’re always going to have the people who can afford to do more than other people can,” Charles says. “The thing is, don’t forget about the other people. Don’t alienate the small people to cater to the big people.”
A group for everyone
The NRSHA “is something where people don’t have to be a millionaire to be able to go show,” he says.
In the last two to three years, Charles continued, ranch and stock horse showing has grown unbelievably.
“For people like us who show ranch versatility horses, it’s like a dream come true,” he says.
The first year the NRSHA held its National Championship Show, it had 750 entries and gave away $44,000 in prize money and $16,000 in prizes.
“Nobody expected the numbers that we had,” Charles says.
We hear Michelle calling out directions to her student. I ask Charles if he finds that they balance each other out more than he thought they would. “I think one of the advantages,” he says, “is that we both train.”
A two-person deal
According to Charles, most husband-and-wife operations are one-sided. One person trains while the other help with smaller things here and there.
“It’s always nice to have somebody that you can pick their brain if you’re having a problem with a horse,” he says. “It’s nice that I can turn around and say, ‘Hey, can you come watch this for a minute and see if you see what the horse is doing wrong or I’m doing wrong? Does this look better than it did five minutes ago?’ You have somebody that is a professional,” he concludes, “that’s right there with you every day that you can get instant feedback from.”
He takes off his straw cowboy hat and scratches his head.
“I’m continually amazed at what you can get a horse to do,” Charles says. “Not just get them to do but get them to want to do. And you see some of these horses working a cow or stopping and, it’s just like, the amount of effort that they will put into something is just unbelievable.”