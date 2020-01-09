To help prevent spreading the flu virus during its winter peak, the hospitals in Culpeper and Fauquier counties are asking local residents aged 12 and under not to visit unless they’re seeking medical treatment.
Novant Health UVA Health System, which operates Culpeper Medical Center, is seeking to keep visitors age 12 and under out of its acute-care facilities. Its restrictions are effective beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, and will last until further notice, Novant said in a statement.
Unless such individuals need care, Fauquier Health is recommending children under 13 years of age; pregnant women; and people with chronic lung diseases limit their visitation to the hospital.
Both hospitals said they acted due to the increased incidence of flu in the region. Peak flu season generally lasts through the first of April.
Novant’s restrictions also apply to Haymarket Medical Center and Prince William Medical Center.
“The flu virus can be extremely dangerous to people who have compromised immune systems, cancer, kidney disease and other chronic conditions,” said Dr. Jon D’Souza, chief medical officer at Culpeper Medical Center. “Visitor restrictions protect our patients and reduce the likelihood that children who are visiting might encounter the flu.”
People seeking treatment at hospitals are not subject to the restrictions, Novant said.
But people age 13 and older who are experiencing a runny nose, sore throat, fever or cough are also encouraged not to visit patients being treated at Novant facilities.
All visitors to these facilities should properly disinfect their hands by washing with soap and water or using sanitizing gel when entering and leaving the facilities in order to prevent the spread of the flu virus, Novant said.
In special circumstances, such as visiting a dying family member, children may be allowed access to hospital areas if parents make arrangements with the patient’s nurse, Novant said.
To improve patients’ well-being and reduce infection, Fauquier Health asks residents to limit the number of visitors to three per patient.
“If you have flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough or runny nose, please do not visit,” the news release said.
In addition to washing and sanitizing their hands, people should ask for a face mask if they’re in the hospital for tests or procedures and have a flu-like illness (a fever over 100 degrees with a cough or sore throat), Fauquier Health said.
The best ways to protect against the flu are to get vaccinated; avoid close contact with others; stay home when sick; practice good hand hygiene; cover your nose and mouth with a tissue; and avoid touching your eyes or mouth, the hospital said.
It is not too late to get a vaccination, Fauquier Health said.
If they are prescribed by a physician, it urged taking flu antiviral drugs.
For more on the flu and prevention, visit cdc.gov/flu. For updates on flu activity, visit cdc.gov/flu/weekly/fluactivitysurv.htm.
