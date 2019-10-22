A colorful fixture of flying in Culpeper County is now an official part of Virginia’s shrine to the commonwealth’s aviation history.
The Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society inducted John Corradi Sr. of Rixeyville into the Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame on Saturday evening. The ceremony took place during the 41st annual Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame banquet, held at the Fredericksburg Hospitality House hotel and conference center. Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. David L. Young presented the award.
Corradi, 76, is now in great company, having joined the likes of former Virginia Gov. Gerald Baliles, Dick Merrill, Paul E. Garber, Army Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr., WASP test pilot Ann Baumgartner Carl of Kilmarnock, Capt. William E. “Bill” Bailey of Stafford County, NASA Langley mathematician Katherine Johnson of “Hidden Figures” fame, and astronaut Buz Carpenter, among others.
The society created its Hall of Fame to commemorate outstanding aviation contributions made in Virginia or by Virginians, honoring people who advanced aviation and aerospace in the state, and to preserve the memory of their accomplishments. Inductees’ portraits are displayed at the society’s museum at Shannon Airport in Fredericksburg.
Corradi, a Vietnam War veteran who just retired from a long career in commercial aviation, moved with his family to Rixeyville when United Airlines moved its base to Washington Dulles International Airport. He flew for United for 35 years from 1967 to 2002. Before that, he served in the Navy for five years from 1963 to 1967, flying P-3 Orions−based in the Philippines−on Vietnamese coastal patrols and over the Tonkin Gulf.
“John found that he enjoyed learning to fly the huge Lockheed P-3 almost as much as he loved flying the T-28 in flight training,” 2015 Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame honoree Jim Bland said of Corradi’s military service during his speech Saturday night. “That was the first airplane he’d fallen in love with, the one he learned to fly formation in, and carrier-qualified in, which was an unbelievable thrill and adrenaline rush for this 20-year-old kid.”
Quickly, Corradi became the youngest “plane commander” in the Navy, getting his own crew of 13 and his own P-3, with his name painted on its side, at age 23, Young noted.
Known locally for his handlebar mustache and friendliness to fellow pilots, the aviator was instrumental in organizing and planning the first Culpeper Air Fest airshow at Culpeper Regional Airport.
Two years after moving to Culpeper County, Corradi began operating Pleasantdale Field, a grass-strip flying outpost he built in the back field of his Rixeyville farm. There, he welcomed many local aviators, including ultralight pilots, according to his son, John Corradi Jr., an aviation mechanic with Aviation Adventures at Manassas Regional Airport.
“He became well known for his giving rides to just about anyone who shows an interest in aviation,” said Johnny Corradi, who also lives in Rixeyville.
In 1999, Corradi began taking part in The Flying Circus Aerodrome in Bealeton, a popular venue for aviation fans of all ages that hosts regular weekend shows of vintage aircraft and their daring pilots. He still volunteers at the Fauquier County airfield, and serves on the nonprofit group’s board of directors.
For years, Corradi operated his own aviation tourism business, called Blue Ridge Biplane Rides, flying clients on open-cockpit aerial tours of Virginia’s mountains, the Shenandoah Valley and more—complete with white-silk aviator scarves for his customers. He also offered aerobatic flights for those willing to strap on a parachute and loop the loop or experience barrel rolls. He shuttered that business three years ago.
After retiring from United in 2002, Corradi joined Ken Hyde at the Wright Experience (https://www.wrightexperience.com) in Warrenton, which replicated the Wright Brothers’ aircraft—with scratch-built engines and hand-carved propellers—that gave humanity the gift of powered flight.
Corradi was project manager as Hyde’s team built and flew a 1903 Wright Flyer reproduction for the 2003 Countdown to Kitty Hawk Celebration, a nationwide traveling celebration of the 100th anniversary of powered flight.
In 2006, when he was flying for Excitations, a company specializing in “experiential gifts,” Free Lance-Star staff writer Cathy Jett wrote of him:
“John Corradi revs up his 1942 Waco and heads down the airstrip at Culpeper Regional Airport.
“The radial engine roars like a dozen Harleys as it takes off, but the noise is muffled by the helmets and headsets his customers wear.
“As the red and cream biplane climbs, they can see the countryside below spread out like a map. On a clear day, they can spot the Chesapeake Bay.
“ ‘They all start out a little apprehensive,’ said Corradi, ‘but I’ve never had anyone end without grinning ear to ear.’ ”
A former docent at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum, he has published numerous articles about vintage aircraft.
Corradi continues flying today, piloting an Aeronca Champion two-seater from Pleasantdale Field and Culpeper Regional Airport.
Saturday’s Hall of Fame event also inducted Col. Floyd Callihan, a founder of the Virginia Civil Air Patrol, and Steve Hoffman, founder-owner of Barnstormer Airshows and hot-air balloon manufacture Eagle Balloons.
For details on the society, visit https://virginiaaviationhistory.org.
