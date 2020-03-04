What was old is new again.
Next fall, Culpeper County Public Schools will offer a free, after-school class on hunting safety to middle-school students, dusting off a decades-old custom.
The county School Board voted unanimously Monday to instruct staff to arrange with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries for a certified instructor to teach the optional course.
It acted with the understanding that the class wouldn’t impose a financial burden on the school division and the Game Department teacher will be responsible for registering students who choose to take the class, School Board Chair Michelle North said Friday.
School Board member Marshall Keene, a school resource officer with the Sheriff’s Office, proposed the idea. Barbee Brown, a new School Board member who formerly taught at Culpeper County High School, seconded the motion. The board approved it after a vigorous discussion.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for kids to learn ... the safe handling of firearms,” Keene told his board colleagues and school staff. “We live in a rural community, where a million people own firearms. ... If early education programs save one life, that’s enough.”
Culpeper schools offered such a program many decades ago, and Keene took the class, he said.
“It’s an important course that not only teaches our youth about conservation but puts an emphasis on firearms safety,” Keene said after the School Board meeting.
The vast majority of Virginia school districts are not offering hunting-safety courses, Robert Hauman, the division’s executive director of curriculum and instruction, told the board. Hauman was the staff member tasked with researching the proposal and its ramifications.
Virginia law also allows firearms safety to be taught in elementary schools through a National Rifle Association program, Keene noted.
In 2016, Virginia implemented an online hunter-education course for residents 12 and older. North urged the board to offer an online class, but Keene favored an in-person, hands-on approach.
At the School Board’s next meeting, on March 9, Keene said Saturdaythat he will propose the division offer a National Rifle Association-model firearms safety class in Culpeper elementary schools, as allowed by the Code of Virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.