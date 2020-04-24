Ramadan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims worldwide, officially begins on Friday, said Nabeel Babar, imam for the Islamic Center of Culpeper, in an email Thursday.
“This is the ninth month and one of the most important months of the Islamic lunar calendar,” Babar said.
“Generally it is a month where Muslims congregate in their homes and in mosques for the evening meal (called iftar) to break their fast and also for a special night prayer (called tarawih), where the Quran is recited and contemplated on,” he added.
Due to the restrictions in place to prevent spreading the new coronavirus, however, this year local Muslims will not pray in mosques or large groups.
“We want everyone to stay safe and be careful,” said Mohammad Nawabe, president of the Islamic Center of Culpeper in a phone interview Thursday. “This year we will observe Ramadan in our own homes in our own families, it will be completely different.”
The local Muslim congregation has made significant progress on the construction of their new mosque, which began with a groundbreaking ceremony in September, 2019, after several years of fundraising so the group could remain debt-free.
“We’re very excited about the progress,” said Nawabe. “Almost all of the inside is complete—air conditioning, electrical work, drywall, painting—much of this was donated by one person, who did $36,000 of work, himself. We’re very grateful.”
Outside landscaping has yet to occur, and also a parking lot will need to be built.
“We’re working on raising the funds so that can be accomplished,” Nawabe said.
He hopes to open the mosque before the end of the year, at which time some kind of celebratory event will take place to mark the occasion.
The holiest month of the year, Ramadan is observed from April 24 to May 24, when Muslims believe God’s final revelation in the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammed, according to Babar.
“During this month we fast during the daylight hours from dawn to dusk and we pray during the night for God’s blessings, mercy and forgiveness,” Babar said.
Fasting, he added, helps believers be more mindful and aware of God, by developing self-control, patience and discipline.
“It’s sort of like a month for us to recharge and rejuvenate our faith,” Babar said. “It is also a month in which charitable giving and feeding the poor increases significantly.”
Babar and Nawabe said they value and appreciate the Culpeper community.
“We love them as our neighbors,” Babar said. “This mosque will be a sanctuary for all people, regardless of race, religion or ethnicity.”
For more informationor to make a donation, email azeemnawabe@gmail.com.
