The Culpeper branch of the NAACP hosted its 2019 Youth Summer Jam and Friends and Family Day in Yowell Meadow Park on Saturday.
Members and guests gathered for an afternoon of food, music, games and fellowship and, as one speaker put it, “to join hands in our future.” The Culpeper branch signed up new members and conducted voter registration, while Sheriff’s Office representatives made identification cards for the youngsters in attendance.
The event has become an annual tradition for the Culpeper NAACP, which also represents Madison and Rappahannock Counties.
“It’s a great event,” said Sandra Reaves-Yates, the branch’s president. “It’s something that we’ve done on a consistent basis, and it’s an opportunity to bring our community together and spread awareness about our organization.”
In addition to the aforementioned attractions, Virginia Tech alum and current Washington Redskins cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. was advertised to appear as well. However, Stroman was unable to attend the event due to a rigorous schedule leading up to the start of the Redskins’ training camp later this month.
“[Stroman] is doing a lot of traveling right now and preparing for the upcoming season,” Reaves-Yates said. “Eventually his agent just stepped in and said, ‘No. There are too many demands on your time right now.’”
In Stroman’s absence, a pre-recorded video of him was played for those who attended Saturday’s event.
Reaves-Yates, who has known Stroman’s grandmother for some time, resulting in the connection with him for this event through a longstanding business relationship between the women, is hopeful that Stroman will be able to come to Culpeper in the near future, perhaps after the upcoming season is over.
“He really wanted to be there [Saturday],” she said. “It’s unfortunate that he couldn’t attend, but he’s open to coming in the future, so it is my hope that we can work something out that is mutually acceptable for both parties.”
Stroman, a 2018 graduate of Virginia Tech who played his high school football at Stonewall Jackson-Manassas, was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft by Washington. He was a Class 6 all-state selection in high school, leading the Raiders to the playoffs in 2012 and 2013 as a quarterback, defensive back and kick returner. At Tech, he earned first-team All-ACC honors at cornerback as a senior in 2017 and finished his career in second place on the Hokies’ all-time list for touchdowns by kick and/or punt returns, with six.
Stroman played in 15 games for the Redskins as a rookie last fall, starting three late in the season after being called upon more regularly due to a rash of injuries in the Washington secondary. He finished the year with 38 tackles, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception.