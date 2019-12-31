Music can transcend barriers, overcoming age, language, geography, culture and socioeconomic status, with potential not only as a means of communication, but also to heal.
Using music to treat conditions such as dementia, depression, trauma or stress is a relatively new effort.
A Culpeper nonprofit, Souls in Harmony, works to do just that.
This month, Souls in Harmony opened an office at 700 Southridge Parkway in Culpeper, where Executive Director Greg Harpine hopes to provide regular office hours and a broader range of services. For the past five years, the nonprofit had operated from Harpine’s home.
“Previously, we’ve traveled to nursing homes and other locations in Culpeper and the surrounding counties, providing music programs,” Harpine said in an interview. “We’re very excited now that we can open up services to individuals who can set appointments and come into the office for free services on a weekly basis.”
Research has shown that playing music can reduce a person’s heart rate, lower blood pressure, decrease stress levels and increase feelings of happiness, among other benefits, according to the American Music Therapy Association.
Bethany Starkie, assisted living administrator at The Culpeper, said Souls in Harmony has been providing music therapy services to residents of the retirement home since 2016.
“He’ll work with residents and their families to come up with an individualized playlist,” Starkie said of Harpine. “Research shows that in dementia, though other parts of the brain fail, the part where music is remains active, so tapping into that can have amazing effects—at the very least, helping to calm and stabilize.”
Starkie said that while listening to music, several residents who suffered from dementia and had been unable to speak, overflowed with words and seemed to answer past questions that had stalled in their minds. They shared thoughts and experiences that were now released.
“One woman, who wasn’t moving at all before, tried to get up and dance,” Starkie said in an interview. “While some residents have been affected by the sessions powerfully, others have only had a mild reaction, so it’s very individual. But regardless, there is always some effect, and always a positive one.”
Georgia Mollan, programming manager at The Culpeper, has worked with Harpine to organize a Chimes Choir and music lessons, in addition to the group program in which Harpine plays and sings songs from past musical eras that residents are likely to recognize.
“Some residents who don’t understand what is said to them can suddenly understand, during these music sessions,” Mollan said. “Many will go from a flat facial expression to smiling and singing along, awake and alert, tapping to the music and reacting, where before there was nothing.”
Harpine, 48, grew up in Culpeper with a father in law enforcement. He pursued that as a career after earning an associate degree in police science from Germanna Community College. Over 20 years, he worked for the Culpeper Police Department, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
“Music has always been part of my life,” Harpine said. “I was working 40 hours a week in law enforcement and 20 teaching music.”
Through his home business, White Dove Studios, Harpine has offered music instruction for many years.
“Music has always been my passion,” he said.
In 2010, Harpine decided to quit law enforcement and follow his heart in pursuing a full-time music career.
Hearing the phrase “What are you waiting for?” in a song while driving to work one day, Harpine said it was a “Peter in the boat” moment, referring to the biblical apostle whose faith allowed him to walk on water in his desire to follow Jesus Christ. Within a few days, Harpine offered his resignation to the Police Department.
A member of Culpeper Presbyterian Church who is part of its prayer and worship team, Harpine believes in God’s ability to assist his children in helping those in need.
Following this belief and a desire to serve God through his musical work, Harpine has reached out to people struggling with dementia, autism, PTSD and other challenges, doing what he could to heal and assist.
One day in 2015, one of Harpine’s students suggested Harpine’s efforts could reach more people if he started a nonprofit, and used it to recruit volunteers, request donations, and apply for grants.
“He said to me, ‘You don’t realize the way you touch people,’ and told me how my music lessons had enabled him to sing old ballads with his grandkids, creating memories he would treasure forever,” Harpine said.
The student sat down on the spot and helped Harpine fill out an application to create Souls in Harmony, a 501c3 tax-deductible nonprofit.
Opening its office two weeks ago was another leap of faith, which he hopes will open more doors to help others, Harpine said.
“Once people understand what we’re trying to do, they really get excited,” he said. “I think there’s a huge, untapped demand for these services out there, with unmet needs.”
Harpine is not a music therapist and has no medical certification.
“But in some ways, that makes it possible for me to help people with music unrestricted—I don’t need to deal with insurance, for example,” he said. “We’re working on making partnerships with the medical field, and helping them with research, and allowing our volunteers to get nursing credit. But other than that, I can just focus on helping people with music, which is what I love.”
Harpine had many hours of communications training as a probation officer with the Police Department. That, and his general experience in law enforcement, help him find unique ways to reach people.
“Using reflective listening, asking open-ended questions and showing affirmation can really open the lines of communication, and when you pair that with music, it’s amazing what can happen,” Harpine said.
Harpine’s nonprofit has no paid employees. He’s trying to get funding to provide for two part-time office workers, and with that hopes to be able to open the new office for set periods of time each week.
Much of the work supporting the nonprofit is accomplished through volunteers.
“They don’t have to know about music to help,” Harpine said, explaining that Souls in Harmony needs more volunteers.
“Front-desk help, answering phones, organizing files, and technical help is very valuable—[as is] putting the playlists together for people,” he added. “Lately, we’ve been matching home videos to playlists as an added way to connect with people.”
Harpine welcomes monetary donations to pay for utilities and rent and other supplies. Also, old iPods, iPads and laptops are greatly appreciated, as are any kind of musical instruments.
“If you have old computer equipment laying around that you don’t know what to do with, we can certainly use it,” Harpine said. “We can put it to good use, set it up and give it to someone who really needs it to play music and images that truly do make a difference.”
To learn more, visit www.soulsinharmony.org, email gharpine@soulsinharmony.org, or call 540/321-4899.
