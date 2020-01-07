With winter weather approaching, Culpeper County Public Schools it will be closing two hours early today, Tuesday Jan. 7.
All secondary schools will dismiss at noon.
A.G. Richardson Elementary, Emerald Hill Elementary and Pearl Sample Elementary will dismiss at 1:00 p.m. Farmington Elementary, Sycamore Park Elementary and Yowell Elementary will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. All after-school and evening activities are canceled, according to a CCPS news release just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
Snow is forecast in Culpeper mainly in the afternoon hours, ending before 8 p.m. A National Weather Service map released Tuesday morning placed the onset of snow for Culpeper between 9 and 11 a.m.
"Snow will be affecting the area today, and will be heavy for a couple of hours this afternoon. Biggest concerns are the timing and intensity of this burst," according to a NWS Facebook post around 8:30 a.m.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is prepared for the snow and urges drivers to do the same, according to a news release.
Precipitation is forecast to begin mid-morning and continue through the afternoon before ending. Although roads should be clear during the morning commute, by mid-day drivers may find slick conditions during the storm.
On Monday, crews in VDOT’s Culpeper District applied brine to I-66 and I-64. VDOT crews prepared their equipment Monday and are mobilizing this morning.
VDOT is urging residents and travelers to pay close attention to weather forecasts and road condition reports today since conditions may vary greatly within a relatively short distance, the release stated. Higher snow accumulations are forecast near the Blue Ridge Mountains and to the west in the Shenandoah Valley.
During the storm drivers should reduce speed, increase following distance and use VDOT’s free 511 tools to find out about road conditions along the route.
