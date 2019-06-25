Culpeper County’s top lawman says he will keep cooperating with federal immigration authorities in reporting undocumented immigrants charged with crimes following the recent dismissal of an American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit challenging his ability to do so.
“The ACLU and attorneys from Richmond filed a lawsuit to keep Sheriff Scott Jenkins from protecting Culpeper by screening jail inmates through a (U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement) data base. The judge threw the lawsuit out,” the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office posted Friday on its Facebook page.
The post was in response to a May 28 written opinion by retired Judge Paul M. Peatross ruling Jenkins was legally authorized to screen suspects in the jail for immigration status and detain them for ICE—for up to 48 hours—through the controversial 287(g) agreement Jenkins entered into a year ago with ICE officials. The ACLU, in its November lawsuit, unsuccessfully argued the program was illegal because Virginia law does not allow sheriff’s deputies to enforce immigration laws.
Only inmates charged and committed to the Culpeper Jail on other criminal charges are subject to the 287(g) program, stating the program has no authority to operate in any manner concerning persons outside of the jail, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook post.
“Without a 287(g) program in place a criminal illegal alien, who could be wanted for murder, can fall through the cracks in the current system and be released from our jail before being identified by ICE. The 287(g) program closes those gaps in the system and stops criminal illegal aliens from further victimizing our community,” according to the CCSO. The ACLU suit “argued that illegal aliens arrested on crimes in our community and brought into our jail should be released back onto our streets, rather than turned over to ICE for deportation,” according to the CCSO.
Peatross’ ruling stated Virginia law authorizes all law enforcement officials to enforce federal immigration laws regarding suspected criminals and use of the ICE database. The judge further referenced the state attorney general’s recent opinion supporting the idea that 287(g) agreements are legal.
“I am happy that the judge confirmed what we have known all along—this kind of common-sense law enforcement cooperation helps us keep dangerous criminals out of our communities. I will continue to do everything in my lawful power to make Culpeper County a place that criminals want to leave, not stay in,” Jenkins said in a statement.
A similar lawsuit filed last year against Jenkins in federal court by a legal aid group, claiming a pattern in the Culpeper Jail of holding immigrants past their release date, remains outstanding.
Senior U.S. District Court Judge Glen Conrad heard arguments in February over the phone regarding Jenkins’ motion to dismiss the suit filed by the Legal Aid Justice Center. A ruling has not been issued since, but in April, Conrad stayed the discovery process for Jenkins, pending resolution of the motion to dismiss.
“Under the particular circumstances of this case, and in light of the assertion of qualified immunity by the defendant, the court finds that a stay is warranted,” Conrad wrote, citing law that the “basic thrust of the qualified-immunity doctrine is to free officials from the concerns of litigation, including avoidance of disruptive discovery.” A trial in federal court in the case remains on the docket for August 19-22.
ICE issued a news release last week emphasizing the importance of cooperation with local law enforcement in having safer communities.
“There is an inherent increase in risk to personnel and bystanders when ICE officers and agents must go out into the community to proactively locate these previously detained criminal aliens,” the release stated.
“When local law enforcement decides to uphold sanctuary policies and release illegal criminal aliens without notifying ICE, it is a decision to protect and release criminals who are preying on victims in our communities,” said Bryan Wilcox, acting field operations director, ERO Seattle, in a statement.
ICE provided more than a half-dozen examples in which it claimed local authorities ignored ICE detainers for suspected criminal immigrants without proper documentation. These individuals, when released from local jails, allegedly performed serious crimes including dismemberment, murder, rape and sexual assault of a dog, ICE stated.
“ICE lodges detainers on individuals who have been arrested on local criminal charges and are suspected of being deportable, so that ICE can take custody of that person when he or she is released from local authorities. When law enforcement agencies fail to honor immigration detainers and release serious criminal offenders onto the streets, it undermines ICE’s ability to protect public safety and carry out its mission,” according to the news release. “ICE maintains that cooperation by local officials is an indispensable component of promoting public safety. Policy makers who strive to make it more difficult to remove dangerous criminal aliens and aim to stop the cooperation of local officials and business partners, harm the very communities whose welfare they have sworn to protect.”
The ACLU has strongly opposed the 287(g) program, believing it has led to illegal racial profiling and civil rights abuses while diverting scarce resources from traditional local law enforcement functions and distorting immigration enforcement priorities, according to the group’s web site.
In a 2017 letter to the Fauquier County Sheriff, who was at the time considering implementing 287(g) in the jail there, Virginia ACLU Director Claire Guthrie Gastanaga “strongly encouraged” the withdraw his application for the program “and not to volunteer your department to take on the federal government’s job of enforcing immigration laws, particularly at a time when the laws themselves are badly broken and in need of comprehensive reform.”
Culpeper is one of two localities in Virginia with 287(g) agreements in place.