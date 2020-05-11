Voting in this year’s May 19 elections will be vastly different because of COVID-19.
Instead of standing in line to mark their ballot and send it through a tabulator, people are being urged to vote absentee. The only polling place open Election Day in Fredericksburg to vote for mayor and two at-large seats will be the parking lot of the Dorothy Hart Center, 408 Canal St.
The deadline for having an absentee ballot request arrive at the voter registrar’s office in Executive Plaza is 5 p.m. today, said Marc Hoffman, the city’s director of elections and general registrar. His office had received 2,454 requests by mid-afternoon Monday.
That’s a huge difference from the last two City Council and School Board elections. There were 126 absentee ballots cast in the 2016 election for the mayor and at-large seats on City Council and the School Board, and only 43 absentee ballots cast in the 2018 election for the four Ward seats for both bodies. Hoffman said that other voter registrars across the state are seeing similar increases.
“It’s very reassuring for the safety of everyone,” he said. “I’m surprised by the amount of absentee voting that’s happening, and pleased by it.”
Absentee votes must be mailed or dropped in a bright red ballot drop box in front of the Executive Plaza building, 601 Caroline St. The U.S. Postal Service will deliver ballots even if there is no postage. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. May 19.
In-person voting will be available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. election day in the Dorothy Hart Community Center parking lot. Voters are urged to wear a mask, and will be able to vote either from their car through a drive-thru process or at a tent that will allow space for social distancing if they walk or take transportation there. A poll worker wearing a mask and gloves will ask for their identification, check their name on the roster of registered voters and hand them a ballot in a manila folder and a single-use pen that they can keep.
“All of this is trying to be done in a way to keep everyone protected,” Hoffman said. “It’s an interesting challenge. We’re trying things for the first time, which is interesting.”
The Town of Orange, which is the only other locality in the area with an election May 19, is taking similar precautions. In-person absentee voting can be done curbside from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday at the Office of Voter Registration and Elections in the Sedwick Building, 146 N. Madison St. The polling place on Election Day will be the Orange Volunteer Fire Department station, 205 Caroline St.
Registrars are accepting absentee ballot requests for the June 23 primaries. They can be made online or by mail using reason 2A A my disability or illness. A step-by-step guide for applying is available online at the Fredericksburg Voter Registrar page, fredericksburgva.gov/534/Voter-Registrar.
