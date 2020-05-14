A new Fredericksburg VA Main Street survey is providing insights into how customers will respond when the state’s stay-at-home orders lift, and what downtown businesses can do to attract them.
It found that a majority of the 1,780 respondents indicated they’d feel comfortable shopping inside retail stores when that happens, and a little over half said they’d feel comfortable dining inside restaurants at that time.
Almost everyone said they’d like to see downtown businesses continue to offer curbside service and delivery either permanently—39 percent—or at least until the spread of COVID-19 is under control—nearly 50 percent. Less than 10 percent said they don’t use these services.
Fredericksburg VA Main Street partnered with the University of Mary Washington to create the online survey as it works on a Reboot Fredericksburg! initiative. The survey was designed to gather the public’s opinion on such things as how comfortable they’ll feel shopping in a store where the staff is wearing masks and gloves, and if they’d pay more to eat in a restaurant where the tables are spaced farther apart.
“We are at a very important crossroad as we prepare to reopen downtown,” said Ann Glave, Fredericksburg VA Main Street’s executive director. “Now is the time for businesses to prepare their spaces and staff for important safety considerations.”
Eighty-four percent of the respondents said they would feel more comfortable patronizing a business if it provides hand sanitizer. Other public health practices respondents said would put them more at ease included employees wearing masks (71 percent), posted safety measures (59 percent) and Plexiglas dividers (50 percent.) People didn’t seem quite as concerned about whether employees wear gloves.
“As time goes on I will feel comfortable with businesses instituting safety precautions,” one survey respondent wrote. “What I AM NOT comfortable with is other patrons. There are too many people who don’t feel this is a dangerous situation and do not practice safety precautions or take the situation lightly. I am more concerned about them than I am the businesses. I think the businesses will do what they need to do to make consumers feel comfortable in their establishments.”
Answers were less definitive on whether people would be willing to pay more for goods and services at a business that has increased its safety precautions. At least 42 percent said that they would be willing to pay more, while approximately 32 percent said that they might be willing to pay more. About a fourth indicated that they wouldn’t tolerate higher prices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.