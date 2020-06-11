CVS Health is expanding free testing for COVID-19 across the state, including another site in Spotsylvania County. It’s one of six local CVS branches where residents can get drive-through, self-swab testing.
The new site is the CVS Pharmacy at 10701 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Sites already providing free testing include the pharmacies at 5832 Harrison Road, 4201 Plank Road and 10000 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Spotsylvania; 1511 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg; and 902 Garrisonville Road, Stafford.
The local test sites are among 76 in Virginia and more than 1,200 in 33 states and Washington, D.C. They’ll allow the company to process up to 1.5 million tests per month as long as supplies and lap capacity is available.
Patients must register at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. They’ll be directed to a drive-thru window or parking-lot location, where they’ll stay in their vehicle, get the test kit and instructions on how to do the self-swabbing of the throat and nostril.
There are no out-of-pocket costs for insured or uninsured patients.
—Cathy Dyson
