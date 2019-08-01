Mike Mitchem doesn’t need to read a report about the economic impact of Naval Support Facility Dahlgren to recognize what it means to the region.
He sees proof every day after he drives 40 miles from his home in Spotsylvania County to the Navy base on the shores of the Potomac River in King George County.
“When you see all of the cars lined up at A and B gates and all of the parking lots packed with cars, there’s no question that Dahlgren is thriving,” said Mitchem, a Dahlgren engineer for 17 years. “I’ve seen the area grow so much—restaurants, hotels, all of the contract offices—and that’s all thanks to the naval base and the work it provides for people in the greater area.”
In fiscal 2018, NSF Dahlgren pumped more than $1.075 billion into the local economy, according to a report from Naval Support Activity South Potomac. The total includes $603.35 million in civilian salaries and $472.15 million in local contracts.
The local total has hovered above $1 billion since fiscal 2016, yet that’s a low estimate of the base’s local economic contribution, said Andrew Revelos, deputy public affairs officer at NSASP.
“We know the impact is almost certainly higher, but don’t have the economists to interpret the data,” Revelos said, “and therefore stick to a conservative approach.”
He knows, for instance, that student sailors who come to the base for training for several months at a time spend their money at local businesses, but there’s no way to track the sales. And the number of student sailors at Dahglren doubled from about 1,000 in 2017 to more than 2,000 in 2018.
Mitchem has seen the same kind of multiplier, but on a different scale. He works for TMC Technologies of West Virginia, a small business that provides technology solutions, and what’s happening with his company may reflect the general growth at Dahlgren.
TMC is part of the CACI International Team that received a $73 million, five-year contract in January to support various components of Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division.
In the last year, TMC has doubled its staff from three to six workers and moved into a new office off U.S. 301. Mitchem has been promoted to subcontract program manager and his brother Bobby also works for TMC as a software engineer for the AEGIS Combat System.
The two don’t work on the same products, but they do “go to each other a lot to get testing done,” Mike Mitchem said. And they talk about various aspects of software development or fleet support while they ride to work together from their homes in Spotsylvania.
Another TMC employee recently hired commutes with them. That’s Christopher Taylor, a cybersecurity test engineer who previously served as a Marine air traffic controller.
“There’s been a lot of opportunities out here,” Mike Mitchem said. “TMC just kind of shot up.”
Its growth has been so fast, as TMC supports its customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Indiana and New Mexico, that the company offers a $2,000 bonus to anyone inside or outside the company who suggests a candidate who’s ultimately hired.
The TMC employees in King George are among 11,224 workers at the Dahlgren base, according to the report. Of the total, 6,102 are federal civilians; 4,739 are contractors; and 383 are in the military.
Almost one-third of the local workers, or 1,951 people, live in King George. Another 41 percent of the scientists and engineers employed there, or 4,619 people, are from the surrounding area. That includes Fredericksburg, Colonial Beach and the counties of Caroline, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Westmoreland.
“Having the Dahlgren naval base in our community is a tremendous asset,” said Marsha Stonehill, chairwoman of King George’s Economic Development Authority. “The number of people who commute to the base speaks to the impact for our region and the number of job-stabilizing opportunities.”
The report also measured the economic impact that goes beyond local borders. The base’s budget authorization, which represents the funds each command receives, increased from $3.1 billion in 2017 to $4.1 billion in 2018, while total contracts jumped from $1.9 billion to $2.8 billion in the same time frame.
Revelos said larger commands tend to get a formal budget authorization from Congress while smaller ones get a portion of their parent company’s funding. Commands such as the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense, a naval system that defends ships against short- to intermediate-range missiles, spend some of the money they receive at Dahlgren in the form of local salaries and contracts.
“But much of it goes to the command’s assets around the globe,” he added.