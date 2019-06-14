In many places, the Rappahannock River appears calm, serene and peaceful.
It’s what lies beneath the surface that may carry you away.
“What most people see is the river’s beauty. It’s scenic and calm looking,” said Captain Matthew King of Stafford County Fire and Rescue. “But below, it’s a constantly moving body of water. People misunderstand the potential that the river has, and the energy it’s going to put on your body.”
More than 80 people have drowned in the Rappahannock since 1985. Stafford County Fire and Rescue Chief Joseph Cardello said nine swimmers have been assisted on the river since Memorial Day weekend. None of those incidents involved death or serious injuries.
King cited the Historic Port of Falmouth as an example of a stretch of deceptive waters that appear calm and inviting to unsuspecting swimmers.
“It appears to be a beach there,” King said. “But, unlike the beach where the water goes in and goes out, there’s a constant current coming through there with an uneven terrain on the bottom.”
King noted the unpredictable terrain below the water’s surface oftentimes gives swimmers a false sense of security.
“You could be standing on a nice large rock and you step off and drop in water that goes over your head, and you’re fighting currents,” King said. “Even if you’re a great swimmer, swimming against a current, you’re going to get tired. People don’t understand the power of that flow.”
Stafford County does not post lifeguards at the Historic Port of Falmouth and there are signs in place warning swimmers to swim at their own risk.
“Our staff on site monitor parking and are facility attendants, and will radio fire and rescue if assistance is needed,” reported Michael Morris, director of Stafford’s department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities. Morris also reported the site has a life ring near the water’s edge for public use.
Supervisor Tom Coen represents the George Washington District, which includes the historic port. It has become a popular swimming venue, attracting local and out-of-town visitors.
At community meetings, Falmouth residents have voiced their concerns regarding the increased demand not only placed on the historic port’s parking area, but on the already heavily congested Falmouth interchange.
Coen said county officials are looking into solutions.
“For this year, it’s going to stay open for swimming. We’re keeping it as it has been, but we’re looking into what the area will be in the future,” said Coen. “Public input from residents in the area has indicated a desire to return it to a natural area.”
Although most visitors to the park are attracted by the swimming opportunities, many families have large gatherings there as well. Those who come out of the water for a picnic may find the river’s character has changed drastically when they return to the water.
“It could have a completely different dynamic,” said King. “If you’re not ready for it, it catches people off guard.”
Drastic shifts in the river's water flow usually occur when rainfall—miles away upstream—makes its way down to the Fredericksburg region.
“The river changes significantly with rain,” said King. “It can rain in Rappahannock County and several hours later, the river here will rise six to seven inches, flowing from 1,600 to 3,500 cubic feet per second.”
Cubic feet per second is the unit used to measure water flow. One cubic foot per second equals 449 gallons per minute.
“When the river is up, every area is hazardous,” said Kelsey Bracewell, safety education and instruction manager of the Fredericksburg-based American Canoe Association. “There are dangers of injuring yourself the longer you stay in the water.”
Locally, the staff at Virginia Outdoor Center does their homework every day before their customers take to the water.
The local small watercraft outfitters check the river’s level, speed, temperature and other factors collected from data-gathering water gauges installed near Fredericksburg and upstream from the city, near Culpeper on the Rapidan River, and near Remington on the Rappahannock River.
“Those gauges affect our operations,” said John Garman, co-owner of Virginia Outdoor Center in Fredericksburg. “We look at the character of the river before going into it.”
Garman said if it rains heavily upstream in Rappahannock County, it takes 8 to 12 hours for the river swell to reach Fredericksburg. He said those gauges “help calculate when it’s going to be here.”
A web search for “USGS Rappahannock River Fredericksburg” provides the very latest river conditions for the region from the United States Geological Survey.
For those who are not tech savvy, there are visual signs to show the river’s height, but not the speed of the water’s flow.
A red, yellow and green sign at the river’s edge—visible from Fall Hill Avenue beyond the Rappahannock River Heritage Trail—is one example.
King said the green area of the sign signifies recreational use of the river is appropriate, but once the water rises to the yellow area of the sign, additional caution should be exercised.
“Think of it like a stoplight,” King said. “If it’s yellow, you probably shouldn’t do it.”
Other signage along the river provides location information, which is helpful in case of an emergency.
Mile marker signs—similar to those used on interstates—are being installed from Kelly’s Ford (mile marker 139) to Muddy Creek (mile marker 98).
The reflective brown-and-white signs are situated on the left side of the river.
There are also mile markers on the Rapidan River from Ely’s Ford (mile marker 7) to the confluence—where the Rappahannock and Rapidan Rivers meet.
Before the installation of the mile marker signs, rescue personnel had vague information on locations of those needing assistance on the river, resulting in a loss of valuable time during rescue operations. Since the signs have been installed, King said, “911 calls have been referencing the signs. It really targets our searches.”
King strongly suggests those planning to take to the river for the day—or for longer periods of time—have a float plan, which includes asking relatives or friends to contact 911 if they have not returned from a river trip at a certain time. King also recommends dry bags or dry boxes to keep cell phones and GPS devices dry and secure.
“Preparedness is what’s going to help people avoid bad things,” said King. “Preparedness allows us to respond a whole lot faster.”
As part of the float plan, King also emphasizes all river users should wear life jackets.
“Most drownings are directly associated to people not wearing life jackets,” King said.
A significant amount of rescue equipment and as many as 30 personnel are deployed in each water rescue situation. That includes engine and truck companies, boats, and marine support and transport units. Rescue personnel are equipped with flotation devices, thermal protection, dry suits, helmets, gloves and specialized water shoes.
“The response is dynamic, in that the incident location does not always stay in one place as persons in the water are not always able to stop their movement,” King said. “It is in these instances that the number of personnel on the initial response becomes vitally important.”