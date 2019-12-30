Although tragedy shook their lives, a group of area teens rebounded and found ways to improve some of the county’s most dangerous roads.
Colonial Forge High School student Helen Wang, 17, lost her life May 16 when the car she was driving collided with a truck on Kellogg Mill Road.
Helen had turned onto the road from Stafford’s Abel Lake parking area.
In the aftermath of her death, tree limbs, high grass and overgrown vegetation were all cited as contributors to the crash, which may have limited the young woman’s line of sight.
Helen’s death had a tremendous effect on her family, friends and classmates at Colonial Forge.
Alexis Eileen Surman, then a senior at Colonial Forge, visited Abel Lake the day after the crash.
“It makes me real angry, because last year there was a head-on collision and nothing was done, and now we have to go through the process again,” Surman said.
“The roads around here are awful,” Surman continued. “There are potholes everywhere and students are driving these roads. Closing [the boat ramp] is the best thing they can do for now.”
Four days later, the Board of Supervisors did just that.
At their May 21 meeting, Supervisor Gary Snellings not only closed the parking area, he also ordered the vegetation in the area to be cleared to improve the line of sight for motorists. The following day, crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Fredericksburg District cleared trees and brush along Kellogg Mill Road in the vicinity of the fatal crash.
During the same meeting, supervisors heard from a large group of Colonial Forge students who voiced their concerns regarding the dangerous road conditions in the county. Their emotional statements cited the countless potholes, road hazards and obstacles on county roads that students encounter every day driving to and from school.
The students were part of a local youth movement formed by Colonial Forge students called Changing Stafford Roads. The group, formed less than one week after Helen’s death, has one unified purpose: improving the safety of area roads.
One of the first tasks the students undertook after Helen’s death was conducting a high school-level survey requesting input on the most dangerous county roads. The survey had more than 1,000 responses, but the group wasn’t satisfied.
They regrouped and broadened the survey’s reach to get a fuller picture of the situation by targeting a broader audience.
“The first survey was done after the accident, so it only took place in area schools,” said Colonial Forge senior Rebecca Chung, who is a member of Changing Stafford Roads. “The second survey targeted more of the motorists in Stafford County who are adults.”
The problems cited in both surveys found overgrown vegetation, sharp curves with limited views, potholes, a lack of speed limit signs and dangerous pavement edge drop-offs as problems on area roads.
The group compiled the results and presented its findings to county supervisors.
“I think they’re hearing what we’re saying, the struggle becomes how do you convert that into action,” said Colonial Forge senior David Sousa.
Tom Coen, a county supervisor, as well as an advanced placement government teacher at Colonial Forge, has been a mentor for the group.
Coen said the group has had tremendous success in the way it approaches various roadway safety issues, including the county’s $50 million road bond referendum that was on the November ballot. Coen said Changing Stafford Roads members went door to door raising awareness of the referendum and handed out literature to voters at the polls on Election Day.
“They had an impact on that,”Coen said. “They have a great influence. They brought it up and kept it on the forefront, and that was very helpful.”
Over the last several months, the group also met with several elected and local officials, including Sen. Richard Stuart.
Stuart is helping the group introduce a roadway safety improvement bill, which contains a provision allowing local land owners to clear vegetation from areas that restrict a driver’s view through a permit process with VDOT. Stuart said he is impressed with the group and commends them for “trying to make the best out of a real tragic situation.”
“I thought it was a really good idea, so we put a bill in,” said Stuart. “They’re coming to Richmond to testify when it’s assigned to committee and put on the docket.”
Members of the group continue to bring relevant local information to their peers. They follow transportation-related issues from Board of Supervisors’ meetings and put them into easily understandable terms on social media sites.
For the long term, the group hopes to create a newsletter and produce educational podcasts.
“We’re making sure transportation information that affects their daily lives gets to them, instead of finding out about it a year down the line,” said Chung.
These young adults are to be commended for their efforts but we also need local and state elected officials to address the issue of counties like Stafford and Spotsylvania growing and development approved on these Byrd era country roads with the counties more or less taking the view that it's a VDOT responsibility to fix them. These roads often have no shoulders and drop off into ditches , and poor sight distance, hills, curves etc and when local elected approve development they are also essentially approving people, including young teens using these roads in their unsafe condition. We make sure development pays for new schools , fire & rescue, libraries, etc but more often than not the localities elected have said they think these roads are a VDOT responsibility. We had a proffer system that was used to improve roads but it was essentially taken away by the General Assembly. We need them to re-enable it - perhaps with provisions to protect it from being unfairly applied but something needs to be done about these unsafe roads and everyone needs to take some responsibility to make it happen - local and Richmond elected, BOS, developers and yes - existing residents who moved here for "affordable" housing but often never paid their fair share to upgrade the roads. Stafford does need to be commended for their road impact fees they've implemented (that Richmond did provide) but it's not enough - soon enough if we are going to continue to have the growth we are having. These kids/young adults are on to something and we need to do more than just commen them for their efforts - it needs to translate into real action.
These young adults are amazing! The way that they have reached out to elected officials, VDOT leaders as well as county personnel. Everyone has treated them with respect. Senator Stuart, Delegates Mark Cole and Delegate -elect Josh Cole have been terrific in drafting legislation. And VDOT is exploring a permit that all communities throughout the commonwealth can use to address issues. These young adults have worked within the system to effect change.
