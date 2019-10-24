Deborah Frazier
Birthplace: Green Pond, S.C.
Age: 58
Background: Principal at Chancellor Middle School, leading school to full accreditation in one year and establishing business partnerships to mentor and develop students. Previously principal of Harrison Road Elementary for 15 years, during which time the school won the Governor’s VIP Competence to Excellence award, the Board of Education Excellence Award, and the Title I Distinguished award. Served as one of the co-chairs of former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s Standards of Learning Innovation Committee meeting with members of the General Assembly as well as members of the U.S. Congress in support of Reauthorizations of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) of 1965/No Child Left Behind to become the Every Child can Succeed Act of 2015. Additionally, I fought for increased funding for students with disabilities to support the Special Education Act, Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). Served as president, past-president and director of the Virginia Association of Elementary School Principals and state leader for the National Association of Elementary School Principals and Zone 3 director for the National Association of Elementary School Principals representing principals in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and Washington, D.C., from 2016–19. Visited principals and teachers at the South East Asia Conference in a State Department-sponsored trip to Greece in 2018. Bachelor’s and master’s degrees from South Carolina State University, master’s from Furman and candidate for Ed.D. Member of Sylvannah Baptist Church in Spotsylvania and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No.
Top three campaign issues:
1. Education: Advocating for education in pursuit of opportunities for our children, families and community. Accountability, transparency and competitive wages are priorities to bridge the gap.
2. Public safety: We must make sure quality resources and competitive wages are provided for our first responders, while creating a sound physical infrastructure for our citizens.
3. Economic and human development: Promoting job growth, affordable housing and working to reduce McKinney–Vento (homeless) population.
Campaign website: deborahhamiltonfrazier.com
