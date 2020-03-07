Like all Stafford County residents, Grant Smith received his real estate bill last December.
The trouble is, Smith hasn’t been a county resident since 1991, when he and his wife, Ann, left Stafford and moved to Arizona. The tax bills Smith keeps receiving are for property he asked to be deeded to the county over 40 years ago as a proffer for homes he built in southern Stafford County.
“It doesn’t make any sense; it’s very bizarre,” said Smith.
Smith isn’t the only one frustrated. His case illustrates the difficulty county officials have in dealing with abandoned property and unpaid tax bills, which exceed more than $2 million in total.
Smith, 81, built the Northridge subdivision off Morton Road in the late 1970s. As part of the original proffer deal with the county, Smith held back 6.8 acres situated just behind the new homes he built along Elizabeth Drive for the county to build a park for the new residents.
At the time, Smith asked a local attorney to handle the legal transaction of deeding the property out of his hands over to the county.
“The land was supposed to go to the homeowner’s association as a park,” Smith said. “That was a proffer. I had to give it as an open area.”
But the county has no record of the transaction, and Smith’s attorney passed away in 2006.
“It appears the deed was not recorded,” said Kathleen Sterne, Stafford’s clerk of the court.
Smith divorced, moved out west, remarried and went on with his life, never considering the property at Northridge until 1992, when he received a tax bill from the county, including accumulated interest for unpaid taxes.
Smith and his wife Ann immediately wrote to the county after receiving the bill, explaining the property was deeded as a proffer years earlier, but say they never heard back from county officials.
The couple never paid the bill, as they believed deeding the property to the county was a requirement the county placed on Smith years earlier in order to approve the subdivision.
“How could the subdivision have been approved without the transfer being made?” said Ann Smith. “We did everything right. [The county] needs to get it straightened out.”
The tax bills to the Smiths have continued to come every year, but today they’re significantly lower.
Stafford Treasurer Laura Rudy said the delinquent taxes Smith owed on the parcel prior to 1999 were removed from county collections for non-payment under Virginia Code on delinquent taxes over 20 years old. Today, the county values the parcel at a mere $700.
Rudy said Smith received a tax bill in December for $1,852.70 and it reflects the taxes Smith owes on the property.
“I don’t have $1,800,” said Smith. “I’m 81 years old and I just don’t have the money. The county should have just taken it for non-payment of taxes a long time ago.”
But Stafford Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky said it’s not that easy.
There are a number of reasons the county will not accept property,” said Mayausky. “It could be it’s unbuildable, or the property has maintenance costs associated with it. If it doesn’t fit into a long-range plan, such as parks or utilities, we don’t have an interest in taking it because it becomes a cost burden.”
County officials report there are 4,698 vacant residential parcels scattered throughout the county. Of that number, 379 parcels are delinquent in paying taxes, with a total balance of $2,391,152.
But only eight lots are comparable to Smith’s, with a land value around the $700 mark. At the last real estate tax billing cycle, the delinquent taxes due for those parcels totaled $3,702.
Mayausky said his office has no way of knowing the history of each and every vacant parcel without doing a title search on each one, followed by reaching out to each owner.
“It’s not feasible,” said Mayausky. “This is why we have hearings.”
Stafford land attorney Patricia Healy was surprised the county hadn’t taken more action in the Smith case sooner.
“Why didn’t the county sell it as a tax sale?” said Healy. “I’m perplexed as to why they would wait decades. There are ways you can serve people if you don’t know where they are.”
Rudy said Smith’s property was turned over for a tax sale nearly seven years ago, but Smith said he has never been contacted by either a county representative or a law firm regarding the sale.
Rudy said the case is still being investigated.
Stafford County conducts tax sales annually in the fall, with about a dozen county parcels placed on the auction block for interested bidders to consider. A Fredericksburg law firm investigates each parcel on behalf of the county, on a case-by-case basis.
“The parcel remains subject to tax sale and with this parcel having the complex issues and history that it does, it has not been scheduled for a tax sale to date,” said Rudy.
Today, the nearly 7-acre lot behind the homes along Elizabeth Drive is vacant and thickly wooded. Smith said he would sell or give away the land off Morton Road if he knew the whereabouts of his former wife, who is still listed as half-owner.
“The county can just take it back, foreclose on it for taxes and then offer it to the adjacent homeowners, give a piece of it to each one of them,” he said.
The HOA should buy it, before someone else does and clear cuts it.
