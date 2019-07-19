Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, has withdrawn his name from the race for state delegate in the 30th District, his lawyer confirmed Thursday night.
This leaves Democratic challenger and political newcomer Ann Ridgeway of Madison County as the only official nominee for delegate in the 30th District, which includes Orange, Madison and parts of Culpeper County.
Freitas' attorney, Chris Woodfin, said his client is out of town, and he doesn't expect to have a statement to release until the two-time delegate returns home.
According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Freitas submitted a document Thursday to the Virginia Department of Elections stating he was withdrawing from the race.
The news is the latest twist in a story that began June 27 when Freitas found out the elections office hadn't received his candidacy paperwork. He and Woodfin then delivered the required forms in person.
The Virginia State Board of Elections met last week to discuss Freitas' request to be listed on the ballot even though he missed the deadline for required candidacy forms. Woodfin argued that the Virginia Republic Party had chosen Freitas as its candidate in the 30th District and that not listing him on the ballot would precipitate a large-scale write-in campaign that could complicate the tallying of ballots on election night.
Saying the board needed to consult the state attorney general's office, board chair Robert Brink deferred the matter.
A board meeting was later announced for 2 p.m. Friday. The agenda for that meeting, including documents related to the Freitas matter, is at http://townhall.virginia.gov/L/GetFile.cfm?File=Meeting/151/29614/Agenda_ELECT_29614_v2.pdf.
The Ridgeway campaign had no comment Thursday night about the surprising development that could prove to be a windfall in a district that typically leans Republican.