How is 2020 going for Luxury Pool and Spa?
“We’re drowning in business!” joked co-owner Logan Antozzi.
He said his company, which has five outlets in Virginia, has sold well over twice as many above-ground pools and hot tubs as it normally would have by this time of year.
Families stuck at home by COVID-19 have been using vacation funds, stimulus checks and savings to make their own fun.
Other local pool businesses also report higher-than-usual sales of in-ground pools, pool supplies, equipment and even maintenance services as families wary of, or prohibited from, using community pools seek recreation in their own backyards.
The trend is a national one, especially for above-ground and inflatable pools, with large, affordable pools sold out at most stores.
“It appears as if a lot of people are looking for pools and hot tubs for staycations,” Pool & Hot Tub Alliance CEO Sabeena Hickman told the Richmond Times–Dispatch recently. “We are anticipating that it will be a strong season for backyard pools.”
Mark Marshall of Marshall’s Pools & Water in Spotsylvania County said his company is working seven days a week to keep up with increased demand this year for new fiberglass and vinyl-lined in-ground pools, as well as servicing and repairs.
“Before the year is over, we’ll have put in more than 100 pools,” he said. “Last year, we did a total of 68.”
And folks at the Pool Company in Fredericksburg, which sells swimming pool supplies and accessories, said the pool season, which typically kicks off in late April, was already taking off in mid-March this year as families stuck at home because of the coronavirus wanted to get their pools open early.
“People were needing more service and were doing things like getting larger equipment, buying new heaters and things like that,” she said. “They have been coming to us for parts and chemicals, getting water tested and buying new accessories and toys.
“And it’s the year of the robotic cleaner, for sure,” she added. “We can’t keep them in stock.”
At Luxury Pool and Spa—which has a branch at Cosner’s Corner in Spotsylvania, as well as locations in Richmond, Henrico, Charlottesville and Harrisonburg—Antozzi said demand grew with the spread of COVID-19.
“Early on, we were apprehensive about how it would affect our business, but once the lockdowns went into full affect, our business kind of went crazy,” he said.
He said that national figures he’s seen have sales going up as much as 400 percent.
“We’re not quite there, but we’re definitely double what we typically do, and probably more than that, in both pools and spas,” he said.
In talking to customers, Antozzi said that with spas and hot tubs, what he’s heard is that a lot of families had vacations canceled and had few options of going anywhere.
“They’d saved up money to have some sort of family time, so they’re thinking this year is the one to add a hot tub,” he said. “They can have a staycation, and spend their money to enjoy themselves that way.”
Antozzi noted the story was much the same with the above-ground pools his company sells.
“People were worried that even when public and community pools opened, it might not be safe to use them,” he said. “Folks with family at home knew they needed something to do, some way to keep their kids active and safe at the same time.”
He said those pools—which range in size from 3,000 to 22,000 gallons—became very difficult to get from suppliers once demand soared nationally.
“I have already sold my year’s supply, and now we’re having to look around and seek out other vendors, trying to get as many pools as we can,” said Antozzi. “Orders of hot tubs and spas are backed up until fall, taking that long to get them manufactured and shipped here.”
For a while, he said, his company’s crews were working seven days a week to keep up with demand, but they recently had to shift back to six days a week to keep from wearing everyone out. While the Cosner’s Corner store typically has three employees, it’s added three more in an attempt to match demand, which is finally starting to slow just a bit.
“I think that we’re in a time when anything that’s outdoor-related—bikes, boats, pools, ATVs, whatever—all are selling faster now than people can keep up with,” said Antozzi. “People are thinking this is a good time to get their recreation outdoors.”
Marshall, who’s been building and servicing pools for 20 years in the area, has also seen an increase in business related to COVID-19.
“It started in March, was really booming by April and then May and June have just been so crazy that we can’t even run all the sales calls,” he said.
He said there’s been high demand for above-ground pools, liners and kits, but that they are almost impossible to get.
“We had some on hand, but after we put in that 11, we ran out and haven’t been able to get any more,” he said.
He’s heard what others in his trade have—that people feel they can’t safely take vacations right now. So when they got stimulus checks or realized their vacations were canceled, they looked for a Plan B at home.
“Early on, the big demand was for new, bigger pool heaters for those who already had pools,” he said—something that let them start the pool season earlier than normal.
He said sales of new, in-ground pools have also spiked.
“Many have decided it’s something they could afford and wanted to add to their homes,” he said, adding his company is already sold out for the season because of the increased demand. “We’re not even running estimates for the rest of the year.”
He said building the pools has been a bit of a challenge for a reason that has nothing to do with demand.
“The inspection process during the coronavirus has been a learning curve at times,” he said, noting that some local permit and inspection services were being operated by workers at home, while others were still on site or had drop boxes. “We’ve managed to keep going.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.