Local Democratic candidates running for Virginia General Assembly seats are set to speak at a forum this week in Fredericksburg.
The forum will be held Wednesday at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, at 408 Canal St. The meeting will start at 7 p.m., according to a release from the Fredericksburg Democratic Committee, which is sponsoring the forum along with the Greater Fredericksburg Young Democrats.
Candidates from several districts will take part in the forum:
- 17th Senate District: Amy Laufer and Ben Hixon;
- 18th House District: Joshua Cole;
- 88th House District: Jessica Foster and Kecia Evans.
Candidates will respond to questions related to Fredericksburg and the state as a whole, according to the release. The meeting will be livestreamed on the local Democrat committee’s Facebook page.