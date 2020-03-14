It’s been three years since Virginia True Corp. illegally cleared 13 1/2 acres atop environmentally sensitive Fones Cliffs along the Rappahannock River for a proposed golf-course resort.
A year later, Virginia’s attorney general filed a lawsuit that charged the company with “significant and repeated environmental violations at its development project.”
Now, the commonwealth has filed a consent decree in Richmond County Circuit Court assessing a $200,000 civil penalty to resolve the disputes related to the enforcement action. In addition, Virginia True has agreed to coordinate with the Friends of the Rappahannock for an oyster reef restoration project in the Rappahannock River.
Virginia True, the New York-based corporation that purchased 964 acres of the historic and pristine cliffs to develop into a resort, is trying to reorganize under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Last year, David Paylor, head of Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality, who filed the complaint, was listed as a creditor who is owed $250,000.
According to court documents, the consent decree resolves claims against Virginia True in Paylor’s complaint, which alleged violations of the State Water Control Law, the Virginia Stormwater Management Act, the Virginia Erosion and Sediment Control Law, the Virginia Stormwater Management Program Regulations, the Erosion and Sediment Control Regulations, and the General Virginia Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit for discharges of stormwater from construction activities in 2017, as well as additional alleged violations in 2018.
The proposed consent decree is available at deq.virginia.gov or by submitting a request for the document to comment-virginiatrue@deq.virginia.gov
Written comments will be accepted through March 20, and should be submitted to comment-virginiatrue@deq.virginia.gov or by mail to Enforcement, Department of Environmental Quality, P.O. Box 1105, Richmond, VA 23218, or hand delivery by close of business to Enforcement, Department of Environmental Quality, 1111 East Main St., Suite 1400, Richmond, VA 23219
