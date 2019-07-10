A man detained at the Caroline Detention Center escaped the facility Wednesday afternoon by scaling the perimeter fence.
Pierot Fangamou, a citizen of Guinea, a country on the Western coast of Africa, entered the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement on May 9, ICE spokeswoman Carissa Cutrell said.
He was released on local criminal charges from the Prince William Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center, Cutrell said. He has several criminal misdemeanor convictions and current criminal charges pending in Prince William County.
Fangamou was wearing a blue jumpsuit when he escaped the facility onto Fort A.P. Hill property shortly after noon Wednesday.
“Please do not try to apprehend the subject. If you have information to report on Fangamou’s whereabouts, call the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 804/633-5400 or 911. This is an ongoing investigation," Cutrell wrote in a statement.
ICE will provide updates as information becomes available, she said.