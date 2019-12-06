A Fredericksburg man charged in fatal hit-and-run incident in Spotsylvania County late Oct. 26 continued a night of partying even after the pedestrian was killed, court records allege.
Christopher Anthony Dickerson, 32, is charged with felony hit-and-run in connection with the death of Deven P. Morgan. Morgan, 41, of Fredericksburg, was struck by an eastbound vehicle as he was attempting to cross the 10900 block of Courthouse Road in the Four Mile Fork area.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court by Spotsylvania Sheriff's Detective Earle Swift, a man who was riding with Dickerson told Swift that he recalled Dickerson's vehicle striking something the night Morgan was killed, but said he did not know what the vehicle struck.
The passenger, who has not been charged, said he and Dickerson continued on the the Bourbon Room in downtown Fredericksburg, where they continued their night of revelry. Investigators talked to the Bourbon Room manager, who said he recalled Dickerson and his friend in part because they were wearing jail costumes.
Prior to Morgan's death, the affidavit states, Dickerson attended a party at a home in Spotsylvania. The friend quoted in the affidavit told police that he saw Dickerson drink two to three cups of "juice" that was provided at the party.
The search warrant obtained by Swift allowed police to obtain receipts and security footage that could aid in a possible involuntary manslaughter charge against Dickerson. It is one of several search warrants obtained so far during the investigation into Morgan's death.
Dickerson was initially identified as a suspect after the Sheriff's Office received a call from Classic Auto Body on Pegram Lane in Spotysylvania regarding a suspicious tow. The vehicle driver told a tow-truck driver that he'd hit a deer on Brock Road and that the vehicle had also been hit by a rock.
The vehicle had extensive damage to the windshield and drivers front panel, and brown hair was recovered from the windshield consistent with Morgan's hair.
Investigators later tracked the vehicle to the owner on Riverside Manor in Fredericksburg. The owner informed police that Dickerson, her son, had been using the vehicle for about six months.
A preliminary hearing for Dickerson is scheduled for Feb. 18 in Spotsylvania General District Court and a bond hearing is set for Monday in Circuit Court.
Dickerson, who is being represented by attorney Ghislaine Storr Burks, is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
