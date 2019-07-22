Want to know more about what will rise in place of The Free Lane–Star’s former office building and the demolished William Street Executive Building, along with the controversial plan for the street between them?
The Vakos Cos. will host an open house to describe its William Square project and request to turn part of Douglas Street into a pedestrian and bicycle path at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the former The Free Lance–Star office at 616 Amelia St.
Vakos staff will also answer questions at that time.
City Council held a public hearing July 9 on vacating the right-of-way on Douglas Street for the pedestrian and bicycle path, which the Planning Commission had voted 6–1 not to endorse. The commission said that it was not in accord with the 2015 Comprehensive Plan for several reasons, including a reduction in on-street parking, a change in traffic patterns and concern that it would set a precedent for other downtown street closures to accommodate private development.
Many of the 12 Fredericksburg residents who spoke during that time said they had received little information about the project and its effects on traffic patterns and their community. Among them was Anne Little, who asked that a public forum be held so people could get answers to their questions about both the project and the Douglas Street vacation.
City Council voted 5–2 to overturn the Planning Commission’s decision. The developer had asked that council members also approve vacating the public right-of-way on first and second readings of the ordinance at the meeting, but Council member Kerry Devine introduced a substitute motion for the vacation of Douglas Street with the condition that a public forum will be held before the final vote in August. She also proposed that the city look into the safety concerns that may arise if Douglas Street is closed.
The motion to vacate Douglas Street on first read passed 4–3, with council members Matt Kelly, Charlie Frye and Jason Graham voting against it.
Liberty Place Partners, which is affiliated with developers Tom and Cathy Wack, and William Square, a Vakos Cos. affiliate, are planning to develop the blocks containing The Free Lance–Star’s former office and the now-demolished William Street Executive Building. The two companies want the city to vacate the 35-foot public right-of-way for the 1000 block of Douglas Street, which divides those properties, so it can be turned into what they are calling The Promenade.
The northern half of the right-of-way would be converted to a 20-foot-wide pedestrian and bicycle path through the site. It would be constructed with stamped brick concrete to support emergency vehicles.
The southern half would transition to an alley with 5-foot-wide sidewalks. It would provide access for services and deliveries for Liberty Place, the commercial building that Liberty Place Partners plans to build on the William Street side of the block where the William Street Executive Building stood, and the adjacent parking garage.
The developers plan to enhance The Promenade and alley sections with trees and street lights. They envision it as a gathering place for the patrons and residents of the projects, as well as the adjacent neighborhoods and downtown as a whole.
Vacating the public right-of-way also would give William Square an additional quarter acre for the two apartment buildings that it plans to build on the Amelia Street side of the properties. Amelia House, which would have 50 units and underground parking with 100 spaces, would be built on the part of the block where the former FLS office stands.
The other building, Winchester Place, would have 34 units and be located on the block where the old William Street Executive Building stood. That block is bounded by Winchester, Amelia, Douglas and William streets.
Besides the two apartment buildings, the plan calls for William Square to build a 98-room hotel facing Washington Avenue and William Street and a future mixed-use site facing Douglas and William streets on the former FLS property. The adjoining block would have a 4.5-level parking garage in addition to the Liberty Place commercial building, which would have restaurants on the first floor and offices on the two upper levels.
Six tenants have already been announced: Burger Bach, Mellow Mushroom, Union Bank & Trust, Cary Street Partners, Pasta Fresca and Blue Cow Ice Cream.
William Square would also extend the lease agreement with the city for the parking lot at 700 William St. for public parking for a period of two years or until the parking deck opens, whichever comes first. And it would pay $8,000 for the production of two historical panels that would be placed along The Promenade. The panels would be designed by city staff to tell the history of Douglas Street and the surrounding area.