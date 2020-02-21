By STAFF REPORT
Fredericksburg City Council member Kerry Devine is running for reelection to her at-large seat.
She has served on the council since 2004 and was on Fredericksburg’s School Board from 1996 to 2004. Both of the council’s at-large seats and the mayor’s post are on the ballot in the city’s May 2 election.
Devine is a founding member of the Friends of the Rappahannock, and helped spearhead passage of the conservation easement in 2006 that protected 4,200 acres of riverfront land along the Rappahannock and Rapidan rivers and the city’s water supply. A member of the City’s Clean and Green Commission, she was involved in the recent passage of the renewable energy resolution.
Devine’s campaign announcement stated she is committed to ensuring that Fredericksburg is a state leader for environmental change, pointing to the downtown farmer’s market and Food Coop, growth in composting programs and the goal of powering municipal operations with 100 percent renewable energy by 2035.
Devine taught at Walker–Grant Middle for 11 years and currently teaches at Colonial Forge High in Stafford County.
She serves on the joint School Board/City Council Enrollment, Capacity and Expansion Taskforce, which seeks to determine options for current and future growth.
In announcing her candidacy, Devine also noted her support for the Arts and Cultural District and Public Arts Policy as a member of the Fredericksburg Arts Commission. She said if reelected, she would continue her work on protecting neighborhoods and promoting sustainable growth, economic development and enhanced career and technical education options.
Devine is a graduate of Mary Washington College (now the University of Mary Washington), the mother of four grown children who attended and graduated from city schools, and grandmother of two.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.