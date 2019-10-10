The neighborhood across from the University of Mary Washington's Fredericksburg campus will have another building that is used for religious purposes.
The City Council voted unanimously this week to approve a revised special use permit that will allow the Catholic Diocese of Arlington to turn the two-story, white frame house at 1604 College Ave. into a rectory for the UMW Catholic Campus Ministry. The ministry's St. John Bosco Center is next door to the rectory property.
The College Heights neighborhood already is home to the Methodist-affiliated Campus Christian Center, which has been in operation since 1953; the Baptist-affiliated Center for Faith and Leadership, which was built in 1963; and the Jewish Hillel Center, which was approved in 2017.
In addition, the Saint Mary-Immaculate Conception Parish manages a number of properties in the neighborhood, including St. Mary’s Catholic Church, its rectory and the residence being used by Holy Cross Academy’s principal and his family.
A number of College Heights residents sent letters and spoke to both the Planning Commission and City Council saying that they opposed the original request for the SUP because it was to be an amendment to the one that was granted for the St. John Bosco Center in 1999. They wanted the diocese to get a standalone SUP for the rectory, and didn't want the two properties to be combined because that could make it difficult for the residence to be sold at a future date.
The Planning Commission and City Council also had several concerns. These included the number of people who would be living in the rectory, the occupancy limit for events held there and how its use would impact parking at the student center. City Council held a public hearing on the SUP at its Sept. 10 meeting, but delayed a vote until Tuesday when the application was brought back with revisions made in response to issues that had been raised.
The SUP is now just for the rectory property, which will remain a separate parcel. Other conditions require that the chaplain be the only resident, restrict the number of employees or volunteers working there to five, and cap attendance at meetings and special events for UMW students, alumni and friends at 18 people. The exterior of the rectory also has to remain residential in character.
As for parking, the property has a driveway with space for two cars, there are two on-street parking spaces in front of it, and the student center has 16 spaces, according to James Newman, the city's zoning administrator.
In other business, City Council:
• Heard comments from three residents who expressed concerns about M&M Auto Parts’ request for a special use permit so it can expand its outdoor storage on a 60-acre parcel in Battlefield Industrial Park. They said they’re worried about its impact on Braehead Farm, which used to own the property; and one person suggested that the land be turned into an arboretum or public park. Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw announced just prior to the public comment portion of the meeting that City Council had pulled the SUP vote from that night's agenda.
• Approved unanimously Carlos Sandoval Jr.'s request for a special use permit to operate The Come Up at 1405 Princess Anne. His business will sell shoes and clothes.
• Voted unanimously to extend the Letter of Intent with Hylton Venture LLC to ensure the extension of Gateway Boulevard from State Route 3 to Cowan Boulevard to March 10. It was due to expire Oct. 11, but more time is needed to complete the tasks and negotiations outlined in the LOI, said Bill Freehling, the Fredericksburg Department of Economic Development and Tourism’s director. Both Hylton Venture and the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority have agreed to the extension.
• Amend City Code to repeal the prohibition against standing, sitting or laying within three feet of the public roadway shoulder so the code conforms to Constitutional protections for free speech activities.
