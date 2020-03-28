Until last week, there were 10 American staff members of the nonprofit Students Helping Honduras—which was formed in a University of Mary Washington dorm room 15 years ago—working in Honduras.
Now, CEO and co-founder Shin Fujiyama, who graduated from UMW in 2007, is the only one left.
“I’m the last American here,” Fujiyama said. “And we are evacuating our two European staff members this weekend.”
Honduras has the second worst medical system in the western hemisphere, Fujiyama said.
“There are not enough doctors and some of the hospitals don’t even have running water or electricity,” he said. “The government recently announced they have 32 hospital beds ready, when they probably need 32,000.”
So as the coronavirus pandemic began to unfold, the leadership of Students Helping Honduras felt it would be safer for staff to evacuate the country. The country has been placed under martial law, Fujiyama said, to enforce quarantines.
“The government recognizes that the health care system can’t handle the outbreak,” he said.
But Fujiyama decided to remain behind in the country to care for the 24 children, ages 3 to 20, who live in the group home founded by the organization, which also builds schools and promotes education and youth empowerment in Honduras, one of the poorest countries in the world.
Students Helping Honduras has built 55 schools in the country and ground has been broken on numbers 56, 57 and 58, Fujiyama said.
The children living in the group home, Villa Soleada Children’s Home, do not have families and “some of them call me dad,” Fujiyama said.
“I wasn’t going to abandon them,” he said.
But efforts to slow the spread of the virus mean Students Helping Honduras has had to cancel all its fundraising events and Fujiyama worries the nonprofit will have to shut down operations completely.
“We rely on grassroots funding events at college campuses,” Fujiyama said. “We’ve cancelled 200 events and we have nothing scheduled in the foreseeable future.”
So, Fujiyama has frozen his own salary and is spending all day, every day on the phone, asking for donations to keep his labor of love afloat.
“Our goal is to raise $100,000 for our emergency fund,” he said. “So far, we’ve raised more than $70,000 and I’m really, really grateful.”
In addition to raising money for the emergency fund, Fujiyama is also trying to find a source of sustaining funds for the nonprofit.
“The goal is to get 390 monthly sustaining donations and we have 221,” he said.
“[Students Helping Honduras] has been 15 years of hard work,” he continued. “I’m not going to let this take us down.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.