AN AMAZING transformation took place at my house over the last six weeks as a small, old, worn-out kitchen became a bigger, better and sharper-looking one.
The work caused a bit of inconvenience as it progressed. Suffice it to say, we never want to revisit the card table and microwave in the basement that became our temporary kitchen.
But that’s small potatoes compared with the excitement and thrill of getting to use and enjoy the new kitchen masterfully done by the local firm Hand Construction.
Taking down a wall and extending the kitchen into what had once been a dining room gave us much more space, while the addition of new cabinets, lighting, countertops and a new cooking island feel like icing on the cake.
I can’t take credit for anything in the plan or its design, both because I have no sense of design and because I’m about as useless in a kitchen as a fish with no fins in the ocean. My wife and Hand owner John Hetrick, who does have a good sense of functional design, put their heads together to come up with a plan.
And because I’m as much of a klutz with a hammer or saw as I am with creating a design, it was fascinating watching the Hand crews and the subcontractors craft something that’s as pretty as it is functional.
One day there was a wall between the kitchen and the old dining room and the next it was gone, a beam put in place and so quickly wrapped in new drywall that you’d never know it’s there.
Similarly, new floors were put in by a crew that knew how to make it look perfect, cabinets were hung, plumb and square, by a craftsman. A new oven was installed, along with a new sink and even some old appliances were reinstalled and made to work perfectly.
There’s even a microwave in a drawer, which I am becoming familiar with because using it to pop popcorn is about the extent of my skill set in any kitchen, new or old.
I was amazed by the carpenters, plumbers, painters, electricians, cabinet-installers and guys on the floor crew who took a plan and made it real.
As a guy who measures twice and cuts four times—because I make as many mistakes measuring as I do cutting—it’s amazing to watch these guys who get it right the first time.
Where I bend a nail almost as soon as I start hammering it and strip the threads on a screw like a champ, it was nothing short of unbelievable to see different workmen on this project cutting moulding with angles so perfect that they seamlessly join to make perfect corners.
I get a headache just trying to conceptualize the angles you need to make that happen.
And I’m the guy who once shattered a new toilet installing it and tightening the anchoring bolt one time too many. Come to think of it, I also broke the tank to another one I was attempting to repair by resting it precariously on a bathroom counter. I still have bad dreams filled with the sound of shattering ceramic.
Because of that sort of history, I realized early on in home-ownership projects that it’s a lot cheaper to start by hiring someone who knows how to do this stuff. That’s infinitely cheaper than me trying and failing and then paying again after I eventually give up and hire a professional.
It’s a little disconcerting to begin using this new kitchen, as the first scratch on the floor or the first mark on a wall will be hard to take. Sure wasn’t that way in the old one, crafted eons ago, where “worn and torn’ was a good description of the style.
The final thing I’m thrilled about is being able to use the kitchen once again as our home’s headquarters.
Whether it’s our phones, our keys, our mail or a half-dozen other things that got relocated when work was going apace, it’s a joy having most everything back where it belongs. I’m sure we’ll find mail and other important stuff for weeks in spots where we stuck stuff while work proceeded.
At one point, because of new floors being stained and coated and making most of our first floor off limits, we hung out in the basement in the evenings. On those nights, the only way to get upstairs to go to bed was to go out a basement door, walk around the house, come in the front door and go upstairs.
I wondered for weeks if neighbors would get freaked out at the sight of a flashlight making that trek around the house at midnight.
