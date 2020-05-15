FROM STAFF REPORTS
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles office in Spotsylvania County will begin allowing in-person visits by appointment for some matters Monday, part of a phased reopening in Virginia that includes some local government offices in the region, as well.
Spotsylvania County also plans to reopen its buildings on Monday, “with limited access and social distancing,” according to a news release. Stafford County opened some offices Friday, but is restricting the number of visitors inside its government center.
The City of Fredericksburg and King George County are keeping offices closed to the public for now as they continue to assess the situation, but emphasized they are providing essential services online and by phone.
The DMV office in Spotsylvania will be one of 11 locations across the state that will allow specific services by appointment only. Services include original driver’s licenses and identification cards, original titles, original vehicle registrations, disabled parking permits and vital records.
The agency will limit the number of customers and employees to ensure proper social distancing, service windows will have partitions and seating will be limited. Customers will be asked to stay in their vehicles until 10 minutes prior to their appointment.
Gov. Ralph Northam has extended the validity of some driver’s licenses, identification cards and vehicle registration, according to the department.
Residents with driver’s licenses with March 15 to May 1 expiration dates will have an additional 90 days to renew, and credentials with an expiration date from May 2 to June 10 will expire on July 31, 2020. Vehicle registrations that expired in March and April are extended for 90 days, and those expiring in May are extended for 60 days. In addition, the federal enforcement date for REAL IDs was moved to Oct. 1, 2021.
The office at 5700 Southpoint Centre Boulevard will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Spotsylvania County buildings have been closed since March 20 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. While offices will reopen Monday, County Administrator Ed Petrovitch hopes residents will remain cautious.
“While our buildings and offices are reopening to the public through normal business hours or by appointment only, we would like to emphasize that the safest way to conduct county business during Phase I of the governor’s reopening plan is to continue using our contact-free options,” he said in the release.
He said residents can still use contact-less methods such as calling staff, using drop boxes and the internet instead of visiting the offices.
According to the county, staff will have face coverings and “are encouraged to wash hands frequently and/or use hand sanitizer.” There also will be hand sanitizer stations in the buildings for visitors.
Protective screening has been installed in areas where the public and staff will interact. High-traffic areas will be disinfected. Each office will be limited to 10 patrons.
A Stafford news release said the county began “cautiously opening” its Government Center building to the public again Friday, but encouraged residents to conduct business remotely using the internet and telephone. A county news release said less than half the staff was returning to work in shifts and no more than 25 public visitors total are being allowed in the government center at any one time.
The county said it would be doing enhanced cleaning and taking other measures to protect the public and workers.
“Temperature checks will be taken at the entrance to each building,” the release said. “Face coverings are recommended for visitors but will not be provided by the county.”
Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody has formed a team to assess risks and recommend protocols for returning employees to work and reopening city government buildings to the public.
“This work is now underway and will play out over the next several weeks,” a city news release said. “This work will also provide guidance on when it may be safe and appropriate to consider reopening of public buildings to public access.”
On Tuesday, the King George Board of Supervisors will discuss plans for its four-phased approach to reopening county facilities—which wouldn’t happen until after Memorial Day. Under the current recommendation, employees would return to offices May 26 and county buildings would be opened to the public May 28.
Until then, workers in King George’s general properties department will build physical barriers to put in place in “high touch point areas” to protect both the public and county workers, according to the proposal.
The King George meeting will be held remotely and start at 6:30 p.m.
The Orange County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office will reopen Monday with only four people allowed in the record room at a time. Appointments are required for probate and marriage licenses and for use of the record room for more than 20 minutes.
Information about other Orange County offices and Caroline County’s plans was not available Friday.
The region’s court system is also easing its restrictions, but it will be far from business as usual. No jury trials will take place in any courts and there will be limits on the number of people in the courtroom so social-distancing guidelines can be followed.
Officials are still encouraging video hearings and liberal granting of continuances in most cases. For the most part, public access will be allowed by appointment only.
