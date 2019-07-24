I HAVE come up with a solution to the solar farm problem.
For the past year, I have been attending public hearings and hearing residents give the same speech: “It is not that I am against solar; it is just that this is not the right place for a solar farm.”
So I go up to them after the meeting and ask, “OK, where is the right place?”
They hem and haw and mumble a bit and respond, “Well, I don’t know. But this isn’t it.”
My philosophy is proven right again. Everybody knows all the answers until somebody asks the questions.
Of course, this isn’t the right place. This project is in your backyard. You want it put in someone else’s backyard.
Their second argument is that solar is new technology and they’re afraid of it. New technology? NASA used solar technology to put men in space in the 1960s.
Saying solar is new technology in 2019 is like people in 1965 saying they are afraid of automobiles because they are new technology. Cars had been around then as long as solar power has been around now.
Anyone with a brain in his head knows that there is an increasing need to generate more electricity. Every new home and business is going to need power. And there is new construction everywhere. Your children, my children, everybody’s children are going to have to live somewhere.
If we don’t want solar panels in our fields, how do we generate power? Wind turbines? Somebody gripes every time a cell tower goes up. Does anyone really think that our upper-middle-class world would stand by and allow 1,000 wind turbines—standing 200-feet tall—to be erected? Good luck on that.
Coal and oil are out because they produce carbon that might accelerate climate change.
So what’s left?
Nuclear.
Instead of cluttering up the countryside with solar panels, we could build a nuclear power plant on the Rappahannock River. We dam the Rappahannock about seven or eight miles upstream from Fredericksburg and construct a nuclear power plant.
I know there is a moratorium on new nuclear power plants, but when the Nuclear Regulatory Commission understands how much everyone hates looking at solar panels, it might make an exception.
Damming the Rappahannock is not a new idea. Back in the 1950s, especially after the drought of 1954, the City of Fredericksburg seriously considered such a project, with the resulting lake serving as a reservoir.
The city even went so far as to buy land along the river all the way up into Culpeper County. So we convince Dominion Power to build a nuclear plant along the river and the city sells its land for the project and everybody is happy. The solar farm issue would go away and our fields would remain pristine.
According to solar farm critics, nuclear power is much safer than solar power. There have only been two major nuclear accidents in the 50 years that nuclear plants have been in existence—Three Mile Island and Chernobyl.
The accident was contained before there was a meltdown at Three Mile Island (in Pennsylvania) and only about 4,000 people died (short and long term) as a result of the 1986 Chernobyl explosion.
Thirty-three years later, the area is still uninhabitable for humans, but some wildlife is coming back. But when the people do return there will be no solar panels to spoil their view.
Yes, there would be the possibility of an accident if we built a nuclear power plant on the Rappahannock, but that chance is very slim. But if one did occur and there was a need to evacuate the Fredericksburg area for 50 years, that would at least slow down growth. You have to think positive here.
Sure, we might flood a few hundred homes if we dammed the Rappahannock to create another Lake Anna, but that water would rise up in someone else’s backyard.
And think of all the recreational opportunities that would result. Instead of a few canoes paddling down the Rappahannock, there would be hundreds of boats on the new lake.
Yep, that’s the answer. Give up on solar farms and build a nuclear power plant on the Rappahannock, one that will produce 10,000 times the electricity of a few solar panels.
I think I’ll call Dominion right now.