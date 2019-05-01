SLOT MACHINES HAVE arrived in Virginia.
I wouldn’t have believed it if I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes. But there they were on the floor of Colonial Downs racetrack in New Kent.
Slot machines on the eastern edge of the Bible Belt! Old Satan apparently sneaked in when no one was looking.
The crazy thing is that these slots are legal in a state that swears slot machines are illegal. I mean, we just don’t have casino gambling here in Virginia. Well, brother, we’ve got it now.
The slot machines are there with the blessing of the Virginia General Assembly, with only one vote cast against them. And the legislation slipped through quietly and under slightly false pretenses.
Here’s how it went down. Colonial Downs, Virginia’s only thoroughbred racetrack, closed down several years ago after about two decades of operation. The track, built in a rural area just off Interstate 64 between Richmond and Williamsburg, couldn’t make enough money on horse racing.
While Virginia horsemen, who had long lobbied for the track, lamented its demise, Colonial Downs, which boasts one of the finest turf tracks in America, was sold. The new owners wanted a source of revenue that would sustain the track when the horses were not running.
So they lobbied for “Historic Racing Machines” to bring in the people and their dollars.
The “Historic Racing Machines” were billed as machines that allowed patrons to bet on races run in previous years at various tracks. The horses would have no names and no history, only numbers. The tale was that handicappers would come and bet on these machine races.
Being somewhat of a handicapper, I knew from the beginning that this was a ludicrous idea. Handicappers study the horses, their previous records, their jockeys and their pedigrees. No handicapper worth his salt is going to bet blind.
The General Assembly, at the insistence of Virginia horsemen, bought the tale and voted to allow “Historic Racing Machines.” What they wound up with is two floors of slot machines.
Make no mistake about it. These are slot machines. I have visited any number of casinos in my time and I know a slot machine when I see one. And, according the lady at the cashier’s window, there are 600 of these at Colonial Downs.
Can you play “Historic Races?” Yes, you can. If you bring your bifocals or a magnifying glass you will find a little box down in the left hand corner of these machines that allows you to activate them. In the hour I was in the casino, I did not see one “Historic Race” activated.
What I saw were screens with 7’s and other games typical of the slot machines in every other casino in America.
Not that I have anything against slot machines. As I said, I have been known to throw a $20 bill into a slot machine from time to time.
What bugs me is the underhanded manner in which this form of gambling was brought into Virginia. If our state legislators didn’t know these were slot machines, then they either didn’t bother to look at them or they’re pretty ignorant.
Yes, these slots have brought racing back to Virginia. Colonial Downs will feature a whopping 15 days of racing this summer and there will be off-track betting at Colonial Downs all year.
In exchange for 15 days of live racing, patrons will be able to play slots each weekday until 2 a.m. and until 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
This same thing happened in West Virginia. In the mid-1990s, Charles Town Racetrack closed down because of lack of revenue. The company that owned it said that it would be reopened only if slots were allowed.
But in West Virginia, the legislators had enough respect for their constituents to hold a referendum and let the people decide the issue. The Virginia General Assembly circumvented the people, likely because they did not want the Baptists and the Methodists and the Holy Rollers to scream bloody murder.
When the slots, which saved racing at Charles Town, became established, the track owners pushed for table games and, by referendum, got them. Table games will undoubtedly follow in Virginia.
As I said, I have no problem with casinos in Virginia. The Pamunkey Indians have plans for a big casino, likely in the Virginia Beach area. And the state can’t stop them.
The slot machines at Colonial Downs will bring in state revenue and New Kent County will now to able to build new schools. And some of those Baptists, Methodists and Holy Rollers (I’ve seen them on the floor) who have been playing slots in West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania will now be able to lose their money at home.
Still, it is not right for state legislators to tell us they are allowing “Historic Racing Machines” when they are really legalizing slot machines without a state referendum.
Folks, the General Assembly has conned us. There is no other way to put it.
By the way, I came out $40 to the good playing those Colonial Downs slots.
Don’t tell the preacher.