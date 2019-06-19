ACCORDING to Dante’s “Inferno,” there are nine circles of hell.
The Italian writer is wrong. There are really 10 circles, the 10th being the bottom-most level where the coals are the hottest and the burners are set on high.
This 10th level, the most dreaded of all, has a name. It is called the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Atheists and agnostics, even when they travel through war zones or are faced with life-threatening medical issues, never seek divine assurance.
But when fate demands that they take a trip to the DMV, they almost always ask to be placed on the Baptist prayer list. Their fear is that great.
Unlike in Dante’s “Inferno,” you don’t have to be a grievous sinner to wind up at the DMV. You just must need to transfer the tags on a car or get your driver’s license renewed.
As illustrated in the classic scene from “Beetlejuice,” you walk in and take a number. Unfortunately, there is no Handbook for the Recently Deceased at the DMV. You just sit and wait for the flames to start licking at your soul and try to prepare yourself for agony to come.
This brings me to the story of a friend and her recent trial of fire at the lower level of Hades. She shall remain nameless because, according to the DMV, her name is illegal, even though she has been using it for almost 50 years.
We’ll call this lady who went into the DMV to get her driver’s license renewed Jane Doe Jones. Actually, she went in twice. The first time, there was a line so long that even Beetlejuice would have retreated to his graveyard rather that fight it.
The DMV office was almost as busy the second time, but my friend figured she might as well bite the bullet and wait. So she took a number and sat down.
After more than two hours, her number was called. She filled out all the paperwork, took the tests that were required and got a photo taken. At that point, she was told she could not get her license renewed because she was using an illegal name.
Illegal name? It was the name she had used since she was married! It was the name that was on her present driver’s license, which had been renewed several times. It was the name on her passport, which had gotten her to foreign countries with her husband, who worked for the State Department.
My friend stood there in disbelief. Why was her name suddenly illegal?
Her birth name was Magnolia Jane Doe so the Jane Doe part was on her birth certificate, which the DMV pulled up. And Jones was her married name. What was the problem?
Jane was not her first name, she was told. The DMV won’t allow a woman to use her middle name, even if that is the name she has gone by all her life. That seems pretty sexist in itself, but that’s a column for another day.
If “Magnolia Doe” Jones had appeared on the license it could have been renewed. “Jane Doe” Jones? Nope. No can do.
As I said, this woman has gone by her middle name all her life and her middle name is part of her legal birth name. She never liked the name Magnolia, so she dropped it when she got married.
And for the past 50 years, Jane Doe Jones has been good enough for her passport, the Social Security Administration and the IRS. It was also good enough to keep her in politics for more than two decades and for appointment to numerous local and state boards.
But it was not good enough for the DMV.
The lady was told that before her passport could be renewed, she would have to go to court and have a judge officially change her name.
What? Go to court to have her name changed to the same name it has always been? She couldn’t believe it.
But she wanted to keep driving so she went to the circuit court clerk’s office and filled out the required papers. She also had to write a letter to the judge explaining why she wanted her name changed. She wrote, “Because that’s my name!”
Then she was told there was a $41 charge to ask the judge to change her name to what it already was.
Oh, well. She pulled out her debit card only to be told that two decades into the 21st century the court does not accept debit cards, credit cards or checks, only cash. So she had to make a trip to the bank and return the next day with bills (I would have brought a bucket of pennies).
Now she sits and waits to find out if she is who she knows she is. Will the judge allow her to be herself or demand that she become someone else? And if she becomes someone else, will the DMV give her a new license?
If the DMV goes this crazy over a woman using her middle instead of her first name, you’ve really got to wonder what would happen what would happen if Bruce/Caitlyn Jenner came in to have his/her license renewed. Would there be a physical examination?
Hell hath many circles, saith Dante.