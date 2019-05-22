I SAW SOMETHING Sunday I thought I’d never see again: a Major League Baseball game that was completed in under two hours.
The Miami Marlins whipped the New York Mets in one hour and 59 minutes. Unbelievable! It took me back to day when Sunday doubleheaders started at 1 p.m. and the second game was over by 5:30—with a 20-minute break in between.
Maybe the pitchers at Miami read the column I wrote earlier this year. Throw the ball over the plate and stop nibbling around. Even the best hitters make outs 70 percent of the time, so trust your defense. You want to rely on analytics? Well, this one has been tried and true since the game was invented.
Both the Miami and the Mets pitchers threw strikes and the hitters put the ball in play. The defense did its job and we had an under-two-hour game.
Kyle Hendricks of the Chicago Cubs did the same thing earlier this month. He threw an 81-pitch complete game. He didn’t fool around. He threw quality strikes and the hitters had to swing. Again, he trusted his defense.
This business of going from an 0–2 count to a 3–2 count slows up games and walks add to the time it takes to play nine innings. Throw strikes!
For three decades now, managers and pitching coaches have been overthinking a simple game. They’re telling pitchers who get ahead 0–2 or 1–2 to get the batter out on something out of the strike zone.
That may work for pitchers such as Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw, who have great deceiving stuff, but the average pitcher can make it happen. So he goes from 0–2 to a walk and prolongs the game even more.
Major League Baseball has tried everything to speed games up and nothing has worked. Next year, a pitcher will have to face at least three batters, but if that pitcher is off his game and walks batters or allows hits, no time will be saved.
One thing MLB could do to speed up games is outlaw batting gloves. Between every pitch, the hitter has to step out and adjust his batting gloves, even if he took the previous pitch for a ball.
That’s why the 20-second experimental rule didn’t work in spring training. Pitchers were ready to pitch but batters were calling time to adjust their batting gloves.
Have you noticed that more batters are getting hit this year? Why? Because they’re crowding the plate to try and get to the outside pitch. Heaven knows how many batters pitchers such as Don Drysdale and Bob Gibson would have sent to the hospital if they were pitching today.
The plate belongs to the pitcher and you’re going to get hit if you lean out over it. That’s a fact.
I marvel at the poor fundamentals in the Major Leagues today. Remember when Washington’s Trea Turner broke his finger trying to bunt? His top hand was all the way up to the sweet spot on the bat.
To bunt, you make a V with your thumb and first finger just below the trademark and maneuver the barrel from there. This allows you to move the bat up and down and helps deaden the ball.
And you don’t break a finger.
Speaking of Washington, the Nats have dug themselves a nice hole that they may not climb out of. Injuries have been a big part of their downfall, but the worst bullpen in the majors hasn’t helped.
It is the same as last year when everyone was healthy. The Nats, with the exception of Anthony Rendon, can’t hit and they run the bases like Little Leaguers. And lately their defense has taken a turn for the worse.
The only saving grace is the fact that the National League East, which was supposed to be the strongest division in baseball, has turned out to be the weakest. That became obvious last weekend when Miami, the worst team in baseball, swept the Mets.
The East teams are beating up on each other, but when they play outside their division, they are getting bombed, especially by Central Division clubs.
Dave Martinez has not done the job and needs to go. Bucky Showalter is still out of a job, so I’d give him a call.
And general manager Mike Rizzo has not done well signing relievers. Maybe he should go, too.
We’ve gone through the Stephen Strasburg “new era,” the Bryce Harper “new era” and now we’re in the Juan Soto “new era” and the Nats still can’t get past the first round of the playoffs—if they get into the playoffs at all.
Time for some changes at the top. At least, that’s what I would recommend.