WE ARE in an odd period in our nation’s history. This is no current doomsday prophesy.
Well, not exactly. The Democrats are sure the world will end if Donald Trump is re-elected next year, but we won’t bring politics into this discussion.
Mostly, the end-of-time scenarios relate to the Bible and its prophesy of a second world destruction followed by the return of Jesus Christ. There were 16 such predictions in the 1800s alone, two of them stating exact dates in 1843 and 1844.
One end-of-world prophesy in 1801 resulted from a man using a chicken egg to determine the end of time. The world didn’t end, so the yolk was on him.
There was one cult during the latter part of the 20th century that was sure the return of Halley’s Comet would bring the world to an end. It, of course, did not.
The last three major end-of-time predictions had more to do with technology than religion.
During the 1950s and ’60s we feared—with good cause—that nuclear war might bring an end to man and all other life on the planet. We still live with that threat, but when tensions between the United States and Russia began easing in 1989, the chances of a doomsday war decreased.
Of course, how we’re squabbling with China, so maybe we will soon go back to living on the edge.
Some were sure the world was going to end on Dec. 22, 2012, when the Mayan calendar ended. We figured that the Mayans had been given this information by aliens from other planets and when their calendar ended, the jig was up.
Well, the world didn’t end, so apparently either the space aliens didn’t know what they were talking about or we just let our imagination run away with us.
That’s exactly what we did when the third end-of-the-world prediction emerged from cyberspace 20 years ago. Remember Y2K, the Year 2000 doomsday prediction? Boy, that was a doozie and it really had some people scared to death.
This scenario also was technology related. In case you have forgotten or were too young remember those days, the theory was that all computers would fail the moment the clock struck midnight at the end of 1999.
Why? Because computers only respond to their programming and all the really smart people who developed this technology had failed to explain to these instruments that 2000 would come after 1999.
If all computers failed to accept the year 2000, it was assumed that they would go back to the year 1900, a time when there were no computers. Not knowing what to do then, every computer system in the world—including all personal computers—would shut down.
Planes would drop from the sky, trains would stop running, telephones would no longer work and the electrical grid would shut down. The world would go dark and every byte of information stored in computer systems would be lost. It would be a scene right out of the old 1950s flick, “The Day the Earth Stood Still.”
Bank accounts would be wiped out, as would Social Security and tax information. Governments would no longer be able to function. It would be the end of the world as we knew it.
People began storing food, water and, of course, flashlight batteries. I had one friend who filled his entire downstairs shower—floor to ceiling—with provisions.
Some also put a religious significance on the year 2000 and believed that two millennials was all Jesus had allotted for Christianity. They were sure He would return after 2,000 years.
Of course, it was useless to try to explain that Dec. 25 was an arbitrary date for Jesus’ birth, that the actual date could have been off by months or even years. That would mean that our year 2000 held no significance whatsoever.
It was also useless to point out that the Julian calendar had been replaced by the Gregorian calendar, which also would have also thrown things off.
No! Jesus would return after 2,000 years and the world would cease to exist at the end of 1999.
Once again, as with all other doomsday predictions, nothing happened. Computers were not as stupid as we thought and logically rolled over from 1999 to 2000 without a problem.
And Jesus did not return.
When Y2K let us down, we had to go to the Mayan calendar prophesy and it was a bust, too. Even the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox winning the World Series didn’t bring about the end of time.
So now we are left without a doomsday prophesy. There is no date we can point to and say, “The world will end here.” It is a sad time.
So, in the interest of falling skies extinct dinosaurs I will come up with one. When James Holzhauer loses on “Jeopardy!” the world will come to an end.
I think we’re all pretty safe.