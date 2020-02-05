FOUR days after the fact, people are still talking about the Super Bowl.
No, not the game, but the halftime show.
Before I go further, let me say that I did not watch the halftime show, so I will make no attempt to judge the performers in any way. I’ll just discuss the reviews I’ve heard from those on the street and on Facebook.
I have heard or read “pole dancing” at least 100 times since Sunday night. And after that came the phrase “not fit for children to watch.”
Almost all the criticism I have heard has come from women. One lady even called the show “scandalous,” a put-down from my grandmother’s era.
Maybe I should have watched if it was all that raunchy. Most men will concede (maybe not publicly) that they like a little raunchiness now and again.
I have a wide variety of Facebook friends, people from all ethnic groups and backgrounds, and only one woman defended the performers’ dancing in the halftime show. The rest all but condemned the “pole dancing” that kids watching the game should not have been able to view.
Yes, there was one man who wasn’t real happy with the costumes and dance moves, but he stopped short of condemning what he saw.
Although I didn’t see the show, I seriously doubt it was worse than some of the things kids watch on network sitcoms every night of the week.
And if kids can read lips, they will pick up some gutter expletives from the football players after almost every play. The same is true for baseball and basketball.
Two weeks ago, kids in the crowd watched a brawl at the Kansas college basketball game that moved into the stands. About once a week during baseball season, dugouts and bullpens seem to erupt in anger on the field.
I guess what I’m trying to get to is that celebrities, whether in show business or at athletic events, seldom set a good example for our children these days. Still, we allow youngsters to watch sporting events and controversial TV shows without batting an eye.
So, why pick on the Super Bowl halftime show? Everyone should have understood that performance would not end with Johnny Cash singing a hymn. American society has changed since the days of the first Super Bowl, when there was TV censorship.
What’s the difference between children hearing controversial dialogue on TV sitcoms and watching what some consider a lewd performance during halftime of the Super Bowl? Maybe the sitcom dialogue is more influential than the pole dancing.
I did not watch the halftime show because I am not a fan of any of the performers that were involved. Had Martha Reeves or Lou Rawls or the Eagles been out there, I promise you I would have been watching.
And I did not pay attention to the Super Bowl commercials because some are too controversial and others are so ridiculous they both confuse you and insult your intelligence. The Super Bowl should be an event to entertain, not a bully pulpit to showcase this country’s perceived problems.
Companies that pay millions for these spots may need to rethink their outlays, especially when you sometimes can’t even figure out what product the ads are pushing.
What the Super Bowl has come down to is five hours of pregame, three hours of social commentary and one hour of football. That wasn’t the case 54 years ago, when we all eagerly awaited that first showdown between the NFL and the AFL.
Kudos to Coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs, who overcame an early deficit and went on to win the Lombardi Trophy. They didn’t quite claim victory by the two-touchdown margin I predicted, but the 11-point win beat the Las Vegas spread.
Sadly, the Chiefs’ performance has been overshadowed by the controversial halftime show and all the “pole dancing” that I missed.
But I did see every touchdown and field goal. It was the game, not the social commentary and halftime performances that I tuned in to see.
But then it seems that football has become a miniscule part of the Super Bowl.
Too bad.
