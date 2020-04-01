WELL, WE’RE LOCKED in for another couple of months.
We’re all starting to feel like prisoners who come up for parole, only to hear that our application has been rejected.
Of course, many of those in jail are being set free because of the coronavirus pandemic, so they can go home and be locked down.
It kinda puts me in mind of that old “Andy Griffith Show” episode where Otis Campbell, the town drunk, must serve his sentence at Andy’s house with Aunt Bee as the warden. After a few weeks home with their wives and kids, some parolees might wish they had stayed in jail.
Speaking of which, why hasn’t the government closed the liquor stores? That’s essential business? Closing the liquor stores would keep a lot of people off the streets.
Going back to “The Andy Griffith Show,” now homebound psychiatrists have discovered why Ernest T. Bass, the solitary mountain man, sometimes came to Mayberry carrying a bag of rocks that he used to break windows.
If this quarantine keeps up, there may be a lot of Americans out looking for good smooth rocks just right for tossing—at windows and people.
Everybody is still trying to cheer everybody up. They’re missing the point. During a pandemic, you’re not supposed to be cheerful, you’re supposed to be miserable. Some people don’t understand the rules of the game.
And if I go on Facebook and see one more of those silly song parodies about toilet paper and the quarantine, I’ll scream. Enough is enough.
Some “singers” are taking advantage of homebound audiences to do their own musical shows on social media. I tried, but didn’t get an audience. People apparently would rather watch “Perry Mason” reruns than hear me sing. Even the cat went to the door and screamed to go out.
Some have nicknamed this as the “beer virus pandemic” because of its name, corona. They joke that you could also catch “lime” disease if you put a wedge of that particular citrus fruit in your bottle That’s a note to let future generations know there was some humor in all this.
Those who read this column 50 years from now should also be aware that toilet paper was the first thing to fly off the supermarket shelves when the quarantine was first mentioned. These days, shoppers call their friends or post on social media when they are lucky enough to check out with four rolls of toilet paper. Who would have thought?
Americans are strange. No one seems to be worried about starving to death, but the possibility of being without toilet paper is terrifying. Well, some say that toilet paper can make a tasty meal if you put a little mustard and a few onions on it.
This pandemic has added to our hero list. Before COVID-19 started making the rounds, only those in uniform were heroes. Now all medical workers, truck drivers and anyone who works in a factory or a store have made it onto the hero list.
The only people now not on the hero list seem to be journalists and criminals. I’m appalled! Fake list!
During the first few days of this panic, there were those who maintained that everyone should have plenty of cash on hand, so some people drew out large sums of money from their savings accounts. One bank even limited the amount you could get to $3,000.
Guess what? Some store won’t accept cash because they are afraid the virus may be attached to paper bills. Still, we all get to punch in our debit card pin numbers on the same machine that may see 200 fingers a day hit the keys. I’d rather take my chances with paper money.
I have discovered a good way to make sure “social distancing” (I despise that phrase) works. The other day, I found a dead skunk on the highway and smeared some of its scent on the old jacket I keep out in the meat house. When I go out in public, I wear that jacket. No one comes near me. It might even keep the virus away.
The longer this quarantine lasts, the more anxiety will build up. We are simply not a nation of people who enjoy staying home. And each night when we watch the 6 o’clock news, we feel even worse. We need to let off some steam to remain sane.
So, every night at 6:30, when the news has lowered our spirits into the very depths of despair, let’s all walk out on the back deck and scream as loud as we can for about 30 seconds.
Wolves and coyotes do this to keep in touch with each other and relieve their frustrations, so maybe it would work for us. Let’s make our voices heard.
Of course, we could just go out and collect a bag of rocks.
