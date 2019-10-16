YOU KNOW ME.
I’m always looking for a way to make a buck. After all, my money bin isn’t half full yet.
Well, I was talking to this old guy the other day and he made a statement that I must have heard a million times in my life: “I sure wish we could go back to those good old days when life was simple.”
Suddenly a light bulb started flashing in my brain and I felt like Bill Gates when he conceived Microsoft and Windows. If everybody wants to go back to the good old days then I’ll take them there.
The Good Old Days Theme Park! How does that sound? You want to go back to the good old days then I’ll make your wish come true—for a price, of course.
It would be kinda like Disneyland without the glitter. I’ll recreate those simpler times just like everyone wants. For a grand a week, you can return to the way it was before all this technical innovation started controlling our lives. It will be great.
The main street, of course, will be called Memory Lane and it will be unpaved. During the dry season, you’ll get to walk along a dusty street to get from your cottage to any of our fine restaurants and when it rains, you’ll experience the joy of sloshing across the avenue in ankle-deep mud.
At our restaurants, you’ll find menus that offer the finest country foods available. Everything boiled will be seasoned with fatback and everything fried will be done so in lard.
In keeping with the Good Old Days theme, you’ll be attended to by waitresses with unshaven legs and underarms and the maitre d’ will spit tobacco juice into a spittoon while you eat. And everyone will be smoking.
After dinner, spend a quiet and relaxing night in your uninsulated cottage with no central heat in the winter and no air-conditioning in the summer. There will be wood on the back porch to put in the pot-bellied stove when it is cold and cardboard fans to help keep you cool when it is 90 degrees outside.
To keep things simple, there will of course be no television in your cottage, only a battery-powered radio around which you can sit and listen to scratchy music that will be as foreign to you as emptying the slop jar (that will be under your bed) into the outhouse every morning. The Good Old Days Theme Park will be extremely authentic.
Although there will be no TV, there will be other forms of entertainment in your cottage, such as a deck of cards and a checkerboard. In the glow of a coal-oil lamp, you can sit around and play spades or rummy or have a family checker tournament. It will be really exciting.
To make sure you get the full effect of the Good Old Days, you’ll have to leave your cellphone at the theme park entrance. But not to worry. In case of an emergency, you can use the park’s one wall phone down at the country store, that is unless the central operator has gone to bed or two old ladies aren’t discussing their ailments on the party line.
All transportation in the park will be by horse-drawn vehicles. How romantic! Driving around in a carriage as in colonial days. And don’t worry. On your first day in the park, there will be lessons on catching and harnessing horses.
Of course, if you don’t want to deal with horses, you can just walk wherever you want to go. Some people walked about everywhere they went back in the good old days.
Do you like my idea? Don’t you think people yearning for simpler times would dig deep to return to the days when we weren’t at the mercy of all our modern inventions? The profits could be enormous and I’m looking for investors.
The Good Old Days Theme Park! You asked for it, so I hope to give it to you. A two-week vacation back to simpler times.
I wonder how many people could last a week.
