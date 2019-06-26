LET’S THROW around a few odds and ends today.
First, let’s discuss the helium shortage. That’s right, there’s a helium shortage.
I found this out when I went to Dollar Tree to buy some party balloons. And no, I wasn’t having a party without inviting you.
I found out a couple of years ago that party balloons are a great way to keep the crows out of my garden. I had tried everything, but these birds were still getting my corn and pecking holes in my watermelons to suck out the juice.
Then a friend suggested party balloons and they worked. I take about three of those $1 party balloons (the silver ones that reflect the sun), anchor them with a tent stake and let them float upwards. The wind would move them around and they would bang into each other and make a weird sound.
Not only did the balloons keep the crows out, but, with the help of a couple of solar lights nearby, it kept the coons out of the corn at night. The bear? Well, I had to chase him out with a stick.
But this year, the lady at the store said that Dollar Tree hadn’t been able to get helium (which is lighter than air—although it is actually air) for six months.
The helium shortage on Earth is a bit ironic since helium is one of the most abundant elements in the universe. In fact, the sun produces massive amounts of helium from hydrogen during nuclear fusion.
This, of course, explains why the sun is able to rise into the sky. It is like a big old helium balloon. If it was made carbon instead of helium, it would probably crash to Earth. Man, would that make a carbon footprint!
But we can’t get the helium from the sun because the Democrats won’t let us build a pipeline that long and the Republicans want to spend the construction money on Trump’s wall.
And the only natural helium on Earth comes from the underground radioactive decay of elements like uranium and that process is extremely slow.
So, it looks like there won’t be any parties with helium-filled balloons anytime soon. In fact, some say releasing these balloons has caused the problem because the helium inside is rising up and floating out of our atmosphere.
Even worse, now nobody will be able to talk in that higher funny tone of voice after sucking in some helium.
But of more immediate concern to me is the fact that I can’t get lighter-than-air balloons to scare the crows and the coons away. My only hope is to get some balloons and ask some of my politician friends to blow them up.
Politicians are full of hot air, you know.
Let’s move on to automobile fashion trends.
Have you noticed that almost every car manufactured these days looks the same?
That didn’t occur to me until a friend bought a white Ford Escape. Now I can’t find her car in the parking lot anymore because every manufacturer seems to be making white cars with square backs.
You think I’m joking? Just look around the next time you’re in a parking lot or stuck in traffic. There seems to be nothing but white cars with square backs driving down the highway.
Car colors change like kitchen colors. A trend is set and everyone follows suit.
While automobile shopping 15 years ago, I looked all over creation for a red compact car, but not one could be found. They were all silver or gray and, again, they all looked the same.
Then about 10 years ago, red came back into fashion and almost every compact on the dealer’s lot was red.
Now white is all the rage. Tastes change, I suppose.
Finally, as I have said before, when I get a telephone call from a number I don’t recognize I figure it is a robo call so I answer in Spanish.
That usually throws the caller for a loop, because even with the high Hispanic population in the United States, these companies seem to target only English-speaking suckers.
Most of the time when I answer in Spanish, the caller just hangs up, but this one guy just kept trying. Of course, I wouldn’t give in and kept speaking Spanish.
Finally the guy asked, “Would it be OK if I called back when there is someone there who speaks English?”
Duh! If I didn’t speak English to begin with, how would he expect me to answer his question?
No Ingles, senor.