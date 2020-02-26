DO YOU KNOW how much it costs taxpayers to keep all of America’s criminals in jail?
Well, neither do I, but judging from the number of local, state and federal prisons in this country we must be putting out a pretty penny to house, clothe, feed and provide medical assistance for all those who have committed crimes.
Maybe it is about time to do something about this prison overflow. Keeping crooks in jail is taking too much money away from needs like public education.
The obvious solution is to just open the cell doors and turn everybody loose. President Trump took the first step in this direction recently when he pardoned almost a dozen white-collar criminals. But those were his buddies. You can’t expect the president to give reprieves to perfect strangers.
Having given this problem careful study for a considerable period of time, I have come up with two plans that might help empty the jails, or at least dramatically cut down on the number of inmates.
First, we legislate that every crime is really a disease. We’ve already made great strides in that direction. Drug use, for instance, has long been declared a disease. It is no one’s fault that he starts taking illegal and dangerous drugs. No, he starts using them because something inside forces him to do it.
Now, instead of sending drug addicts to jail, we send them to a detoxification center to help them get their lives back together.
Kleptomania is a disease. As Barney Fife once stated, stealing “is a compelsion” and those who take from others should not be treated as criminals but as sick people.
Would you send a person to jail for having cancer? No, you would send him to the hospital, and that’s where people who rob banks and burglarize homes should go. After all, these people are just stealing to improve the quality of their lives.
Perhaps murder should be classified as a disease. Maybe some people have DNA that just forces them to kill people. They can’t help it. They just have to kill. Killing is part of their genetic makeup. Should they sit in cold cells because of urges they can’t control, or should they be sentenced to receive treatment in hospitals?
I think I’ve got this thing figured out. For the past 100 years, we here in America have been making everything a crime and thus turning everybody into a criminal.
You know what they say, what goes around comes around. Now maybe we should turn the tables and make everything a disease. That way people who rape, rob and kill can be transformed into victims and patients instead of criminals.
As victims of diseases like murder and kleptomania, they may soon be treated in hospitals instead of being locked away in prisons.
We do not live in the Middle Ages. This is an era of science and understanding. Throwing someone in jail lowers his self-esteem and makes him angry and bitter. Can you imagine how someone with murderitis feels when classified as a criminal?
Telling him that he did bad things because he couldn’t help it is what he wants to hear. Instead of making him a criminal, make him the victim of a vicious disease, one that he has no control over. Make him feel good instead of bad. Give his self-esteem a boost.
My second plan to keep the jails empty is to allow an offender to be judged by his peers. That’s what happens now in a court of law? No. Now someone who commits a crime is judged by random outsiders.
My plan would work this way. If the man who commits murder works for a grocery store, then his peers would be grocery store employees. If he is a bus driver, then his peers would be other bus drivers.
Now you have to admit that the people you work with would be hesitant to charge or convict one of their own. They would probably just put this guy on paid administrative leave or maybe fire him from his job as punishment.
This plan would never work? It already does—with just about every police department in the United States.
See, if you elect me president, I could clean out those cells in a heartbeat and turn prisons into public school buildings.
And I’d just pardon anyone who remained incarcerated.
Don’t laugh! We are headed in this direction. It is all about feeling good and looking the other way these days.
Why should public safety stand in the way of self-esteem?
Welcome to America in the 21st century.
How about we repeal laws against selling or using marijuana or other victimless crimes and pardon everyone in jail for violations of these laws. We are going to need plenty of prison space to house those who will refuse to obey our gun laws.
Maybe direct your platform to something that might make meaningful change here Donnie - better treatment centers for those suffering from addiction, more mental health services and access to the medication needed to treat severe illnesses. And money for early intervention so that kids at risk don't become addicts or criminals.
It's easy to be sarcastic, but many of the people currently residing in jails are there as a result of actions caused by addictions or mental health issues. And it appears that you are definitely of the 'blame the victim' mentality, rather than showing an ounce of compassion to try and help people before larger issues occur.
The majority of our prisons resemble 3rd world countries in terms of overcrowding - services to attempt to rehabilitate anyone are non-existent, and guards are working with little to no medical training to be able to assess serious illnesses, not to mention being short-staffed and in many cases working in horrible conditions. Try to remember that the majority of those prisoners will be released back into society - don't you want them to come out clean, sober and healthy, with perhaps some job skills so they can start over?
We need to do better by all of our citizens - those who are not incarcerated and those who are.
Good for you. I agree.
