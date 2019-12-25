HOW about a few after-Christmas tidbits to help you digest those leftovers from yesterday?
First, here are a couple of unwritten rules of the road.
Let’s start with that driver who sits on your bumper for miles. No matter how fast you are going, this tailgater wants to go faster. So, at the very first opportunity, he passes you so he can save 30 seconds on his trip.
You know what always happens. Five miles down the highway, you come to a stoplight and there he is sitting there in front of you. I always like to smile and wave at these guys as if to say, “You really saved a lot of time, didn’t you?”
I have always been tempted to put one of those Brother Dave Gardner bumper stickers on the back of my car that reads, “I may be slow, but I’m ahead of you!”
But better than that, I’d like to take one of those old round-bale spears—you know, the single metal prong about 5 feet long—and attach it to the back part of my car’s frame.
When a tailgater gets too close, I just hit a hydraulic switch and that big old spear emerges and points at his radiator. While this is happening, Jay and the Americans sing, “Come a Little Bit Closer” at about 200 decibels. I’d bet then I get to the stoplight in front of him.
Speaking of stoplights, have you ever noticed that when you approach a red light, it doesn’t turn green until you come to a complete stop?
When I see a red light up ahead, I, like many other drivers, try to time my approach so that I don’t have to actually stop. I suppose it is the Dale Earnhardt in all of us that makes us want to have as much momentum as possible when that light turns green.
But try as I may, I always seem to be forced to come to a complete stop before that light changes. Often it is for only one split second, but that stoplight refuses to change until my vehicle is still.
Maybe Big Brother is reading my mind.
Ah, Big Brother! Sometimes I think we are being tracked everywhere we go and in everything we do.
You Google a specific item on the internet and for the next 30 days, pop-up ads for that product show up on your computer every time you turn it on.
Surveillance cameras are everywhere and there are even tracking devices built into new cars. And we all know that Alexa and Siri are sending our every word to some central location.
Some weeks ago, I visited a casino and was having a pretty good night for someone who doesn’t gamble big. But I was getting tired, so I headed for the food court.
When I got up from the machine I was playing, I put a voucher for $100 plus a few cents into my pocket, hoping to use it to play later. But on the way to supper, I pulled out my cellphone and with it came the voucher.
I didn’t realize I had lost my $100 until I reached into my pocket to pay for my meal, so I retraced my steps to see if I could find it on the floor. No luck. I was sick. I had lost $100 that someone else was now spending.
I ate and then played a while longer, still feeling terrible about my loss. Then, about an hour later as I was about to leave, I heard someone call my name from behind. It was two employees from the casino who asked if I had lost anything that night. Another employee had found the voucher I had dropped.
“How did you know it was mine?” I asked, noting that this ticket was a nondescript piece of paper that all players get when they leave a slot machine—if they have any winnings left.
Well, I was playing with a card the casino had given me, you know, one that allows a player to collect bonus points.
That card, I found out, does a lot more than that. When my voucher was printed, my personal information—in nondescript code—was on it. When the voucher was found by an employee, it was scanned and the house determined that it had been issued to me.
The house then looked into its system and found that I was still playing and at what machine I was sitting. So the employees were able to track me down.
Scary? You better believe it.
I wound up ahead that night and I have decided to use my winnings to have a bale spear mounted on the back of my car.
Come a little bit closer, sucker!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.