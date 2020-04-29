WHEN IS IT going to get warm?
That’s one of the big questions on everybody’s mind about this time each year, and with the COVID-19 virus on the prowl, we are all looking forward to hot weather more than ever this year.
The reason is twofold. First, we are all stuck in the house and on chilly, rainy days it is tough to even get out in the yard for some fresh air and exercise.
Second, we live with the
hope that hot weather will curb the spread of the coronavirus, as often happens with the
seasonal flu.
Adding to our quarantine misery is the fact that April has been a cool and damp month. Just when we’re all looking for global warming, it goes into hibernation.
Actually, the recent weather is not all that unusual. April is often cool and wet, and that pattern many times extends into the first half of May.
When I was in high school, I was out groundhog hunting one May 10 afternoon when snow flurries started falling. They melted the instant they hit the ground, but snow was still coming out of those clouds. The temperature was about 45 degrees.
So if you are thinking about putting away your long pants and your long- sleeved shirts, I’d wait another three weeks. We can have some really chilly days in May. In fact, I lost half of my tomato crop about 20 years ago when the temperature dipped to 28 degrees on the morning of May 22.
In the dead of winter, we look toward March as the beginning of warm weather, and although we can get some 70 degree days that month, we’re still a long way from wearing shorts.
It is the same with April. If we survive March, which I have always said has no redeeming qualities, then surely April will bring warm weather.
Sometimes it does and sometimes it doesn’t. In 1976, there was a two-week stretch of 90-degree days in April. Everyone was sure summer had arrived. Unfortunately, the first part of May turned cool and those who had put their winter clothes away quickly got them out again.
So when will it get comfortably warm and stay that way? I have found that May 20 is the day when you can start wearing shorts on a regular basis. Yes, we can have cool weather after that, but 28-degree nights are extremely rare by the third week in May. By then, you can expect 80-degree afternoon temperatures on a regular basis.
Despite some warm days in March, this has been a cool spring. Many farmers are behind on their corn planting because the ground is just too cold and wet to put in seeds, which either won’t germinate or will rot.
The weather is also affecting hay. I have a neighbor who has a beautiful field of alfalfa that is ready to harvest, but he can’t find four days of dry weather to get the hay made. The first cutting of alfalfa (usually there are four or five harvests) is always tough to make, but this spring it has so far been doubly hard.
Don’t expect any early tomatoes this year, either. Those plants should be in the ground by now, but the weather has not cooperated. You may have to wait until the middle of July for that fresh tomato sandwich.
All these things are inconvenient, but there is still plenty of time to get corn and tomatoes in the ground and make hay. The big reason we are looking forward to hot weather this year is because we are hoping it will put an end to COVID-19, or at least slow it down.
No one knows for certain if this will happen, but a nation that has been quarantined for two months is ready to grasp at any available straw.
So we hope that hot weather comes sooner or later, but long-range weather patterns suggest that it may indeed be May 20 or later before those 80-degree days arrive.
All things are relevant, so while a 65-degree day may seem like summer in mid-January, it feels like winter in May.
But hang on and be patient. The heat is coming, and hopefully when the cool days exit, they will take the virus with them.
Let’s hope for 90-degree days and pray that this virus doesn’t like heat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.