THE BIG discussion this week was not about the deployment of an American naval taskforce in the Persian Gulf or several bad days for the stock market, but rather about the Kentucky Derby.
In case you’ve been living under a rock and haven’t heard, Maximum Security, which crossed the finish line first, was later disqualified after the jockey on Country House, which finished second, claimed foul.
The objection resulted from Maximum Security moving off the rail in the final turn and shifting two lanes to the outside, into the path of several horses, including War of Will.
This resulted in a dangerous situation, with War of Will’s left front leg actually moving between the hind legs of Maximum Security. Had the two clipped heels, both likely would have gone down and with 17 horses behind them, it could have been a lethal pileup.
After a more than 20-minute delay, the stewards took Maximum Security down and gave the win to Country House, a 65-1 long shot. That resulted in some gigantic payoffs.
Having been a racehorse owner and a lifetime handicapper, I have seen many disqualifications in my time. It is not a pleasant decision for either the horse’s owner or those who wagered on him.
While I do not wholeheartedly agree with the stewards’ decision, I understand where they were coming from. But then I am familiar with horse racing. To most of those who attend the Kentucky Derby and the millions who watch it on TV, this is a social event and often the only race they see all year. They really don’t understand the rules.
And the rules state that the horse that is leading the race has a lane in which to run, much as occurs in a track meet. The only difference is that the lanes aren’t marked on a horse track.
If this were not the case, the lead horse could veer over into the path of any horse that might challenge his position, in effect cutting him off and gaining an unfair advantage.
Maximum Security’s veering to the outside was not intentional. The horse was frightened by something in the infield. I had that happen to me once while racing a kid on a bicycle. My horse was running on the grass and the kid was riding on the highway.
When the boy’s sister jumped out from behind a forsythia bush, my horse veered into the road, slipped on the asphalt and went down. Neither of us was seriously hurt, but I had scabs on my hands for two weeks.
But had there been 18 horses behind me, I would have been trampled and so would my horse. Racing is a dangerous sport.
But in Saturday’s situation, I would not have taken Maximum Security down and this is why:
First, while there could have been a pileup, there wasn’t. We go back to the old basketball adage: no harm, no foul.
Second, the jockey on War of Will did not claim foul. Instead, it was the jockey on Country House, which was outside and minimally affected—at best —by the incident.
Third, the stewards did not put up an inquiry, which almost always happens when they feel there was a foul during the race. If the stewards didn’t see it and War of Will’s jockey didn’t file an objection, then I would have disallowed Country House’s objection.
Maximum Security was without question the best horse that day, leading from wire to wire. He still had something left at the end and it did not appear that anyone would catch him.
For the sake of the sport, I would have let the result stand. Now there are conspiracy theories being spread and one Facebook reader even went so far as to accuse the Russians of playing a part in the outcome.
By the letter of the law there was a foul, but really there was no harm to anyone, so why stir the pot in a sport where jockeys have been accused of pulling horses and trainers sometimes “juice” them up with steroids.
One more sports note before I sign off. Hat’s off to Tiger Woods for going to the White House and hat’s off to President Trump for awarding Tiger the Medal of Freedom.
Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Bobby Jones and Arnold Palmer have carried golf for the past 100 years. And Woods brought it back to prominence in the late 1990s. He deserves the honor.
Although some did not want him to go to the White House, Woods stood firm and stated that the Office of the President was bigger than politics.
Tiger Woods is not just a great golfer; he is a fine American.