BASEBALL is getting stranger all the time.
For more than a century, the game remained essentially the same. In fact, until the introduction of the designated hitter in 1973 (the American League only), the biggest rule change I can recall was the infield fly rule that was put in to keep fielders from deliberately dropping popups to start double plays.
Now we have rule changes annually, most having to do with shortening games and none of which have worked. The no-pitch intentional walk did not help, nor did the eight-trips-to-the-mound rule. No matter the rule, games just keep getting longer for reasons I have discussed in other columns.
Now comes the wackiest rule of all, one that would make Abner Doubleday turn in his bat and glove. Major League Baseball, working with the Atlantic League, has come up with a rule that allows a batter to steal first.
You heard me right. In the Atlantic League, a batter can steal first. And it actually happened a couple of weeks ago. According to the rule, if at some point in the count a pitch gets by the catcher, the batten can run to first at his own risk.
In other words, if the catcher retrieves the ball and throws to first ahead of the batter/runner he would be out. If he makes it, the batter has stolen first base. As I said, this already happened once on a 2–0 count.
Major League Baseball already has a rule that allows a batter to run on a missed third strike, but to be able to run on a wild pitch (or passed ball) at any point in the count? If this was 1954, Sen. Joseph McCarthy would have sworn that the communists had infiltrated the Great American Pastime. And I’m not sure he wouldn’t have been right.
Stealing first flies in the face of that sacred old baseball adage that says “You can’t steal first.” This is almost un-American. Maybe the Russians are trying to influence more than just our elections.
Casey Stengel would be lost if he were to come back and manage a game today. Relief pitchers are starting games and starting pitchers are relieving in the second or third inning. Almost no pitcher is man enough to go nine innings, something that was expected of every hurler until the mid-1970s.
In fact, knuckleballer Wilbur Wood pitched both ends of a doubleheader for the Chicago White Sox back in the late 1960s and Warren Spahn and Juan Marichal dueled 16 innings in a classic Giants–Braves game. And Harvey Haddix pitched a 12-inning perfect game in 1959 (losing in the 13th).
Now managers think a pitcher’s arm is going to fall off or he’ll turn into a pumpkin if he throws more than 100 pitches. Give me a break!
And while “juicing up the baseball” is not mentioned in the rulebook, it has obviously happened again this year. (It was also juiced—as were some of the players—in the late 1990s).
Check the number of players who are on pace to drive in over 100 runs this season. It will likely be a record.
Home runs? The Minnesota Twins are on a pace to fly by the team record for homers set by the Yankees last year. And the round-trippers are traveling so far that I would not be surprised to see “Titleist” instead of “Rawlings” written on the baseballs.
Yes, what we have now are baseballs, not players, on steroids. The big question in the 1950s and ‘60s was: “Could Mickey Mantle hit a baseball out of Yankee Stadium?” The Mick could probably hit one of today’s baseballs into the East River.
There is little doubt that after the 1994 strike-shortened season Major League Baseball juiced up (wound tighter) the baseballs to make them go farther and renew interest in the game.
At the same time, it turned a blind eye to steroid use and the result was home run records between 1995 and 2004 that were so skewed they were off the charts.
Now MLB is doing the same thing again with the baseballs. If the home run records during the steroid era mean nothing, then what of the records set with the livelier balls of today?
Baseball is a great game and there is no need to tinker with it. It has stood on its own merits for 150 years and will continue to do so if the powers-that-be leave it alone.
But any game, even baseball, can be destroyed. And when you start allowing batters to steal first on a 2–0 count, you’re putting nails in its coffin.
Leave the game alone!